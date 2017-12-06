20 Clever Pop Culture-Inspired Holiday Sweaters to Put on Your Wish List

If there was a time to wear an over-the-top wool sweater with Cardi B‘s face stitched in the center of it, now would be the time. For years, holiday sweaters (ugly, cute, and everything in between) have been a staple of December wardrobes. It’s the one time a year when you can whip out something borderline gaudy and still receive tons of Instagram likes for how cute your OOTD is. The problem is: The average holiday sweater, with its bells, lights, and Vaudeville-esque stitching, gets a little old.
That’s where we come in. Long are the days when a haphazardly sewn-on reindeer wins you a holiday sweater contest. To really wow your family, you’re going to need something original, and what better way than to nod to some of the decade’s biggest pop culture moments, from the death of Harambe (R.I.P.) to the international obsession over “Stranger Things.” Besides, why would you want a reindeer on your sweater when you can have Drake or Eleven or Jon Snow? To inspire your holiday wardrobe, we rounded up 20 pop culture-inspired holiday sweaters to shop (or gift) this season.
Cardi B
Rap along to "Bodak Yellow" in this Cardi B-themed holiday sweater.
$29.99, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Drake
Gift this "Hotline Bling"-themed holiday sweater to the Drake super-fan in your life.
$14.95, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
"Stranger Things"
Impress the "Stranger Things" super-fans in your life with this holiday sweater featuring the Netflix breakout's Eleven.
$27.99, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
The Rock
Be almost as cool as The Rock this season with this holiday sweater featuring the actor's face wearing a Santa hat.
$34.74, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
"Wonder Woman"
Celebrate one of D.C. Comics' most iconic superheroes and 2017's most talked-about movie with this "Wonder Woman"-themed holiday sweater.
$46.71, at Wonder Woman Shop
Photo:
Wonder Woman Shop
"Game of Thrones"
Let your loved ones know that winter is coming with this "Game of Thrones"-themed holiday sweater, featuring Jon Snow.
$13.99, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Harambe
Pay tribute to Harambe (and one of 2016's biggest memes) with this holiday sweater.
$24.95, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Hillary Clinton
Your holiday wish list might not be as secretive as Hillary Clinton's, but you can still look rad wearing this holiday sweater nodding to the politician's 2016 email controversy.
$39.99, at Fresh Brewed Tees
Photo:
Fresh Brewed Tees
Kanye West
Have a happy holiday and a merry Yeezus with this Kanye West-themed sweater.
$35.99, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Feel like Queen Bey in this Beyoncé-themed holiday sweater that the singer actually wore in her "7/11" music video.
$40, at Shop Spring
Photo:
Shop Spring
"Breaking Bad"
You might not (or might—you never know) find Blue Sky underneath your Christmas tree, but you can still relive Walter White's glory days with this "Breaking Bad"-themed holiday sweater.
$27.95, at Unique Geek Shop
Photo:
Unique Geek Shop
"Friends"
Spend the holidays in this "Friends"-themed holiday sweater with the Christmas lyrics sung and written by the one and only Phoebe Buffay.
$39.98, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
"Harry Potter"
Let all your muggle loved ones know how you really feel about them with this "Harry Potter" themed holiday sweater.
$25, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
"Mean Girls"
Up your wardrobe with this "Mean Girls"-themed holiday sweater that even Regina George would approve of.
$22.74, at Skreened
Photo:
Skreened
"Seinfeld"
Celebrate Festivus with the "Seinfeld" gang with this holiday sweater featuring the sitcom's self-made holiday.
$49.99, at Ugly Christmas Sweater
Photo:
Ugly Christmas Sweater
"Star Wars"
Cross over to the dark side with this "Star Wars"-themed holiday sweater featuring Darth Vader and two stormtroopers.
$49.95, at Walmart
Photo:
Walmart
"The Walking Dead"
"The Walking Dead" fans in your life will cover this holiday sweater featuring walkers (a.k.a. zombies) from the AMC hit.
$29.95, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Bask in your family drama and sip tea in style with this Kermit the Frog holiday sweater nodding at the Muppets character's viral meme.
$16.99, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Betty White
Relive the "Golden Girl" days with this Betty White-inspired holiday sweater.
$19, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
Pokémon
Relive your childhood with this Pokémon-themed holiday sweater featuring bulbasaur.
$30.62, at Etsy
Photo:
Etsy