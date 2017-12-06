StyleCaster
20 Clever Pop Culture-Inspired Holiday Sweaters to Put on Your Wish List

Photo: Etsy/STYLECASTER

If there was a time to wear an over-the-top wool sweater with Cardi B‘s face stitched in the center of it, now would be the time. For years, holiday sweaters (ugly, cute, and everything in between) have been a staple of December wardrobes. It’s the one time a year when you can whip out something borderline gaudy and still receive tons of Instagram likes for how cute your OOTD is. The problem is: The average holiday sweater, with its bells, lights, and Vaudeville-esque stitching, gets a little old.

That’s where we come in. Long are the days when a haphazardly sewn-on reindeer wins you a holiday sweater contest. To really wow your family, you’re going to need something original, and what better way than to nod to some of the decade’s biggest pop culture moments, from the death of Harambe (R.I.P.) to the international obsession over “Stranger Things.” Besides, why would you want a reindeer on your sweater when you can have Drake or Eleven or Jon Snow? To inspire your holiday wardrobe, we rounded up 20 pop culture-inspired holiday sweaters to shop (or gift) this season.

1 of 20
Cardi B Holiday Sweater
Cardi B

Rap along to "Bodak Yellow" in this Cardi B-themed holiday sweater. 

$29.99, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Drake Holiday Sweater
Drake

Gift this "Hotline Bling"-themed holiday sweater to the Drake super-fan in your life.

$14.95, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Stranger Things Holiday Sweater
"Stranger Things"

Impress the "Stranger Things" super-fans in your life with this holiday sweater featuring the Netflix breakout's Eleven.

$27.99, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
The Rock Holiday Sweater
The Rock

Be almost as cool as The Rock this season with this holiday sweater featuring the actor's face wearing a Santa hat. 

$34.74, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Wonder Woman Holiday Sweater
"Wonder Woman"

Celebrate one of D.C. Comics' most iconic superheroes and 2017's most talked-about movie with this "Wonder Woman"-themed holiday sweater.

$46.71, at Wonder Woman Shop

Photo: Wonder Woman Shop
Game of Thrones Holiday Sweater
"Game of Thrones"

Let your loved ones know that winter is coming with this "Game of Thrones"-themed holiday sweater, featuring Jon Snow. 

$13.99, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Harambe Holiday Sweater
Harambe

Pay tribute to Harambe (and one of 2016's biggest memes) with this holiday sweater.

$24.95, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Hillary Clinton Holiday Sweater
Hillary Clinton

Your holiday wish list might not be as secretive as Hillary Clinton's, but you can still look rad wearing this holiday sweater nodding to the politician's 2016 email controversy.

$39.99, at Fresh Brewed Tees

Photo: Fresh Brewed Tees
Kanye West Holiday Sweater
Kanye West

Have a happy holiday and a merry Yeezus with this Kanye West-themed sweater.

$35.99, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Beyonce Holiday Sweater

Feel like Queen Bey in this Beyoncé-themed holiday sweater that the singer actually wore in her "7/11" music video.

$40, at Shop Spring

Photo: Shop Spring
Breaking Bad Holiday Sweater
"Breaking Bad"

You might not (or might—you never know) find Blue Sky underneath your Christmas tree, but you can still relive Walter White's glory days with this "Breaking Bad"-themed holiday sweater.

$27.95, at Unique Geek Shop

Photo: Unique Geek Shop
Friends Holiday Sweater
"Friends"

Spend the holidays in this "Friends"-themed holiday sweater with the Christmas lyrics sung and written by the one and only Phoebe Buffay.

$39.98, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Harry Potter Holiday Sweater
"Harry Potter"

Let all your muggle loved ones know how you really feel about them with this "Harry Potter" themed holiday sweater.

$25, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Mean Girls Holiday Sweater
"Mean Girls"

Up your wardrobe with this "Mean Girls"-themed holiday sweater that even Regina George would approve of.

$22.74, at Skreened

Photo: Skreened
Seinfeld Holiday Sweater
"Seinfeld"

Celebrate Festivus with the "Seinfeld" gang with this holiday sweater featuring the sitcom's self-made holiday.

$49.99, at Ugly Christmas Sweater

Photo: Ugly Christmas Sweater
Star Wars Holiday Sweater
"Star Wars"

Cross over to the dark side with this "Star Wars"-themed holiday sweater featuring Darth Vader and two stormtroopers.

$49.95, at Walmart

Photo: Walmart
Walking Dead Holiday Sweater
"The Walking Dead"

"The Walking Dead" fans in your life will cover this holiday sweater featuring walkers (a.k.a. zombies) from the AMC hit.

$29.95, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Kermit Holiday Sweater

Bask in your family drama and sip tea in style with this Kermit the Frog holiday sweater nodding at the Muppets character's viral meme

$16.99, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Betty White Holiday Sweater
Betty White

Relive the "Golden Girl" days with this Betty White-inspired holiday sweater.

$19, at Etsy

Photo: Etsy
Pokemon Holiday Sweater
Pokémon

Relive your childhood with this Pokémon-themed holiday sweater featuring bulbasaur. 

$30.62, at Etsy 

Photo: Etsy

