19 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas That’ll Snag Major Attention

Originally posted September 2015. Updated October 2017.
Look to Cookie Lyon or Miley at the VMAs for a Halloween costume that's on point this year.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's lips
Sure, there may be more to Kylie Jenner than her lips, but they're really all we've talked about for the past year (and then some). So why not just go as her most famous asset? Obviously make sure your own lips are nice and plump for the occasion, which will require a few things: a Fullips lip plumper, Kylie's favorite MAC Cosmetics lip pencil in Spice, and a classic nude lipstick. Then, pair it with a lip print dress, and you're set.
Empire's Cookie Lyon
Taraji P. Henson's portrayal of Cookie Lyon has easily become our favorite thing to watch. For this costume, you'll need an epic purple lipstick, such as MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Heroine, and perfectly groomed and penciled-in brows—try Pixi Natural Brow Duo, which is easy enough for anyone to master. Then, set a flawless wave in your hair; we recommend professional help for this or just a fab, pre-set wig. For the outfit, a purple fur wrap is essential, as well as a bold print dress to complete the look.
Kim Kardashian's #BreaktheInternet cover
As much as we hate to admit it, the Kardashians do constantly #BreaktheInternet, and this costume will be one of the most fun to pull off for Halloween. All you need is a black sequin dress, a bottle of champagne, and a sleek top knot. Find some black gloves and pearls to accessorize with as well.
Miley's VMAs 2015 outfit
Miley Cyrus has worn plenty of out-there garments over the past year, but her VMA-hosting attire still had us talking. Her red carpet outfit turned heads simply because, well, her butt sparkled. All you'll need for this is a great roll of duct tape and some DIY skills to add sparkly gemstones to a nude skirt (because we're begging you to cover a little skin). For makeup, go heavy on the neon blue liner—we love LA Girl Endless Auto Eyeliner in Neon Blue—and top it off with a bright red-orange lip. And don't forget a blonde dreadlock wig; just attach the whole thing to your ponytail!
Blond Bieber
Bieber has gone through some tough times, but his blond days may be the hardest for us to stomach. All you need to pull off this look is a blond "Kate Gosselin" wig, some shredded jeans, and a leather jacket. Bonus points if you wear the polka dot shirt.
Taylor Swift 1989 cover
OK, so T. Swift's 1989 has been out for a while now, but now that she has a new album out, it's fun to throw it back. First, buy a plain sweatshirt and draw birds on it. Then add a bright red lip—try CoverGirl's Colorlicious Lipstick in Candy Apple. Finally, get a paperboard, cut out the center of the square, write T. S. 1989 at the bottom, and hold it in front of your body all night long.
Titus from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Playing everyone's favorite character from the hit Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,Tituss Burgess won us over with his song "Pinot Noir." We clearly do not condone blackface in any shape or form, but you can easily slick your hair back, don a burgundy robe and matching pajamas, and call it a day. Just don't forget your bottle of wine.
Jon Snow's death
If you're a die-hard Game of Thrones fan, this scene undoubtedly killed you. To get this look, invest in a curly wig and some fake blood. You'll also need to draw on a beard and mustache with some brown eyeliner.
Snapchat ghost
We're all obsessed with Snapchat, so it's only right to dress up as the Snap ghost. You'll need a yellow outfit (of course), but you can go as slutty or as covered as you like. Then, cut out a bunch of ghost patterns, and tape 'em right on. To add to the effect, put on some black sunglasses and use lip liner to draw a little pink tongue sticking out of your mouth (our favorite ghost can get a little playful at times).
Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens
The dearly departed show featured a villain we can get behind: Chanel Oberlin. She's a sorority president and the queen of the mean girls, so naturally she's decked out in big pearl necklaces and preppy outfits. To get the look, side-part your hair, secure it in a half-up style (she always has it pulled out of her face), and loosely curl the ends. Apply a touch of blush and some pink lip gloss. Wear a pink cropped sweater, a white A-line skirt, and lots of costume jewelry.
Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road
While we were honestly most thrilled about the fact that Charlize Theron could pull off a buzz cut, Mad Max was one of the most hyped films of 2015 for many, many other reasons. All you need to pull off Furiosa is some black eye shadow (smudged all over your forehead) and a dirty T-shirt.
Amy Schumer in "Milk Milk Lemonade"
Our favorite comedian of the moment, Amy Schumer, reminded us all what butts are really about in "Milk Milk Lemonade" a couple years back. The stand-out look is easy to re-create with a high ponytail, severe contour, and some false lashes. Then just grab a yellow waitress uniform and some sky-high heels.
Conscious Uncoupling
Because we'll never get enough of this phrase, you should dress up as it for Halloween. Duh. The hard part of this costume is turning yourself into Gwyneth, because no one is that luxe. If you have a fancy, figure-baring dress, wear that. Flat iron your hair to oblivion and part it down the middle. Then clamp on one side of a pair of fake handcuffs … and leave the other side un-cuffed and flapping sadly in the wind.
Kanye for President
Hands down, the most historic moment of the VMAs ever was when Kanye announced his bid for presidency. Make this the easiest costume ever, and just go as a sign: Kanye 2020, of course!
Rihanna in "Bitch Better Have My Money"
Our girl RiRi laid low for a hot minute in 2014 and 2015, but her hit "BBHMM" reminded us all why we miss her so. Get a nude bodysuit, splatter it with red paint, and tape some (fake) dollar bills to it. To really finish off the look, you'll need a tousled red wig as well.
The Left Shark
Left Shark will forever live in infamy. In case you don't want to invest in an entire shark costume, you can instead wear a blue and black outfit and paint your face blue on the outside and white in the center. Make sure you paint on stark, black gills. Then trace black teeth outlining your mouth, and wave your hands wildly.
A Yeezy model
We admit we're a little ashamed to have Kanye on this list twice. But a Yeezy model costume is the easiest last-minute Halloween getup to pull off basically ever. All you need is a beige leotard, beige leggings, and if you feel like it, a beige hoodie. Then just put hair back into a sleek, low ponytail (tied at the nape of the neck). Add a baseball cap if you have one in the same color family.
That damn dress
Black and blue … or gold and white? It's the dress that broke up relationships. So why not continue the argument as a Halloween costume? Get a plain white dress and paint stripes of black and blue on one side and bands of gold on the other. If you're really committed, continue this paint job across your face as well. Or, simply wear pretty makeup—just make sure you mess with people's minds with your outfit.
North West
There are countless ways to pull off a costume of our favorite celeb child: a white tutu and a Balmain, chains with ballet slippers—the list goes on. But what truly matters when it comes to dressing up as our dream daughter is that you have a sleek topknot, some diamond studs, impeccable style (of course), and a whole lot of 'tude.