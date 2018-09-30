12 Incredible Pop-Culture Moments from 2018 to Re-Create for Halloween

Each year is filled with its own pop-culture moments, and 2018 is no exception. From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding to Cardi B’s internet-breaking fight (and bruise) with Nicki Minaj, 2018 did not come to play when it came to pop-culture moments that will leave your friends both impressed and LOLing.

Of course, at this point in the year, it can be hard to remember the viral moments that made this year’s pop culture so great. Let us jog your memory for you. Whether you’re looking for cute couples’ costumes (take your pick between Meghan and Harry and Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan) or you want to honor one of the box office successes of this year, there’s no shortage of talked-about pop culture to re-create for Halloween this year. Find out how you can do so ahead.

Cardi B Post–Nicki Minaj Fight

Cardi B became an instant Halloween costume when she left Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons Party with a huge lump on her forehead. As everyone and their moms know, the rapper got into a fight with Nicki Minaj at the party, which led to a swollen bump on her forehead and the loss of one of her shoes, which she took off to throw at Minaj. The look includes a floor-length red dress with puffy cap sleeves, some bling, a teased-out ponytail and, of course, a bruise above the eye, which can be created with makeup. Oh, and don’t forget to take a heel off and carry it around, ready to throw it at your nearest enemy. Have your friend be Minaj and make it a couple’s costume, too.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Since announcing their whirlwind engagement in May, Grande and Davidson have become one of Hollywood’s most talked about couples. They also have some standout looks perfect for re-creating for Halloween. One of their most iconic looks is pictured above, Grande and Davidson on a date in New York City. For Grande, you’ll need knee-high suede boots, an oversized yellow hoodie (sans pants), a hair clip, a small cross-body bag, a high ponytail (of course) and a lollipop to lick while looking at your fiancé. Though Grande’s look is iconic enough on its own, if you have a partner, they’ll need track pants, a checkered black-and-white flannel, another lollipop and a hoodie with hood over their face to re-create Davidson.

Black Panther

Black Panther was one of the biggest box-office successes of this year. And though it’s not the most DIY-friendly costume, if you pull it off, you’ll definitely hear some compliments. T’Challa’s Black Panther costume is the movie’s signature look, which can be found on Amazon for as low as $33 to $170. As for Nakia and Okoye, their costumes can be found on other sites for $70 and $57, respectively.

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians was another box-office success from this year. And though the costumes in the film likely cost thousands and thousands of dollars (the movie does have the word rich in it), there are a lot of budget-friendly options to re-create the character’s looks. One of the most iconic costumes from the movie is Rachel Chu’s dress at Araminta Lee and Colin Khoo’s wedding, which features her in a light-blue Cinderella-like dress with tulle flowers on the waist and shoulders, which can be easily knocked off by buying a light-blue dress and gluing or sewing some scrunched-up tulle on it. For hair, wear your locks in an updo with a crown of small flowers like Rachel.

Queer Eye

Netflix’s Queer Eye became an instant sensation when it premiered late last year. So did its cast members, with each having his own style. For Tan France, the show’s fashion expert, wear a floral shirt with a French tuck and go for a quiff with gray streaks similar to Tan’s signature color. For Karamo Brown, the show’s culture expert, wear a bomber jacker a plain T-shirt and jeans. Jonathan Van Ness, the show’s grooming, will require a simple T-shirt and jeans with long, luscious, Jesus-like locks, so you may or may not need a wig. Bobby Berk, the show’s interior design expert, is often seen in short-sleeve button-ups, but you might need to carry some tools for people to really understand who you are. That leaves us with Antoni Porowski, the show’s food and wine expert, who’s often seen in T-shirts with the sleeves rolled up and jeans. Carry around an avocado with you, and Queer Eye fans will definitely know who you are.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

Cyrus and Lil Xan made a statement at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when they showed some serious PDA on the red carpet, which resulted in the iconic picture above of Lil Xan squishing his nose against Cyrus’s cheek. To re-create Cyrus’s look, find a gold bralette and a matching set of wide-leg pants. Lil Xan will also need a matching two-piece, which will include a camo jacket and pants, plus a black beanie and whatever neck tattoos you care to draw on. Don’t forget to squish your nose against your partner for the picture. For an even more authentic look, bring a photoshopped nude picture of Charlie Puth on your phone, which, as many fans know, is one of the reasons that the couple recently broke up.

To All the Boys I Loved Before

Netflix’s To All the Boys I Loved Before is ripe with Halloween costumes, thanks to its protagonist, Lara Jean Covey. There are so many outfits worth re-creating, but one of the most beloved is Lara Jean’s outfit above, which consists of a light-colored bomber jacket with a colorful printed dress and a brown leather backpack. Tie your hair in a ponytail with the character’s signature scrunchie and IRL Peter Kavinskys will come flocking to you.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Who didn’t watch the royal wedding? Though re-creating a wedding dress isn’t the most budget-friendly, the payoff will be big. For Markle’s look, find a white A-line dress with sleeves and without any frills. Finish it off with with a floor-length veil (which can be easily made with some tulle from the crafts store) and a bouquet of flowers, and you’re the Duchess of Sussex for a night. For Prince Harry, find black pants with a red stripe and a black coat, which you’ll belt with a white belt. Add some pins to re-create the Prince’s military awards and consider a ginger hair dye.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Bieber has been a Halloween costume pretty much every year since he became a teen sensation in 2009. But 2018 marks a new Bieber era: engaged Bieber. His look is all about baggy clothes, oversized sneakers and baseball caps. But the real key to nailing this look is Bieber’s mustache and long, shoulder-length hair, which should be worn messy and unbrushed. For his soon-to-be wife, Baldwin, wear heels (to mimic her supermodel-long legs), a crop top with an oversized shirt over it and some shorts. The model is often seen in compression biker shorts, but here she’s wearing denim ones.

Donna in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again was a surprising summer hit. And if you’ve seen the movie, you know that it’s filled with ’80s-era outfits, like Donna Sheridan’s denim-overalls-and-floral-shirt combo. The look includes exactly what’s in its name, a pair of medium-blue denim overalls and a long-sleeve floral top. Wear your hair in loose, beachy waves like the film’s star, Lily James, and you’ll have fans singing ABBA.

Kim Kardashian in Yeezy

If you’re looking for an easy Halloween costume, re-creating Kardashian’s Yeezy promos from this year is the way to go. If you remember, Kim posted several Instagram pictures of her and her friends (like Paris Hilton) in Yeezy outfits. Though they were slightly different color schemes, the outfits usually consisted of the same getup: sweatpants-like leggings, a matching hoodie, a plain crop top, heels and an ice-blonde wig. Urban Outfitters is already ahead of the game with everything you’ll need for $59.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z in “Apeshit”

Bey and Jay-Z surprised fans in June when they surprise-released their single “Apeshit” with a music video filled with power outfits. Their most Halloween-worthy, however, were their matching pastel-colored suits, which featured them shirtless underneath V-neck blazers. Both stars accessorized their suits with bling, and Bey added a red belt around hers. Fortunately, we don’t have to do much shopping as we’ve already rounded up Bey-inspired power suits, which are both wearable and Halloween-appropriate.