30 Sophisticated Ways to Style Polka Dots This Spring

One of our favorite spring trends will have you seeing spots—literally. While polka dots are a timeless print, this season’s styles have received a high-fashion upgrade. The spotted retro designs you may remember have been swapped out in favor of sleek, modern silhouettes.

If you’re looking for fresh ways to style your polka dots this spring, look to street style stars who’ve been incorporating them into their warm-weather ensembles. Whether you pair a flirty spotted sundress with heels or mix prints and try a polka dot top with a floral skirt, we’ve rounded up plenty of very chic ways to wear the classic pattern this season.

Click through to see all the inspiring outfits, then shop the prettiest polka dot pieces on the market now.