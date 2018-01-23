StyleCaster
20 Totally Modern and Sophisticated Ways to Wear Polka Dots

StyleCaster

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

These days, it seems like everything has its own holiday—and fashion is no exception. Yesterday, January 23 was National Polka Dot Day, which inspired us to curate a list of some of our favorite polka dot street style looks and shopping finds now.

The term polka dots reportedly came about in the 1800s, when an American women’s magazine described the circular, repeating pattern on a scarf. It seems that ever since then, we’ve been enamored with them, as celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, designers like Christian Dior, and even beloved characters like Minnie Mouse adopted them as their signature pattern.

And what’s not to love about dots? They’re playful, whimsical, and downright chic. Ahead, get all the ideas and inspiration you need to celebrate polka dots today, and every day.

 

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot cardigan
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | For Love and Lemons Dotty strapless dress

For Love and Lemons Dotty strapless dress, $238 at Planet Blue

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot matching set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | TOBI Spotless Mind black mesh bodysuit

TOBI Spotless Mind black mesh bodysuit, $58 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot top
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot shirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Compania Fantastica Spotty Reception polka dot coat

Compania Fantastica Spotty Reception polka dot coat, $139 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot sheer top
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Swing in Our Direction polka dot dress

Swing in Our Direction polka dot dress, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot blouse
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot bustier
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Genuine People silk polka dot button down blouse

Genuine People silk polka dot button down blouse, $130 at Genuine People

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot blouse
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot blouse
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Lulus She's Dot It Going On gold and black polka dot dress

Lulus She's Dot It Going On gold and black polka dot dress, $67 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot blouse
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Baby I'm For Real polka dot jumpsuit

Baby I'm For Real polka dot jumpsuit, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot shoes
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Lulus Love is Enough red polka dot wrap top

Lulus Love is Enough red polka dot wrap top, $49 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot shoes
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot purse
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Express original fit polka dot Portofino shirt

Express original fit polka dot Portofino shirt, $60 at Express

STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | Fashion Influencer wearing polka dot skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Polka Dots Street Style | Polka Dots Shopping | TOBI Miranda red front tie printed romper

TOBI Miranda red front tie printed romper, $94 at TOBI

