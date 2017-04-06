StyleCaster
21 Pairs of Pointy Flats to Wear All Spring Long




Photo: Getty Images

For the past few seasons, the most popular spring shoe trends centered around a few major styles: block-heel mules, backless slides, and fashion sneakers. And while, sure, those trends are still going strong into 2017 (sup, athleisure), there’s another shoe style back in town: pointy flats.

This time around, they’re not taking a backseat to your stilettos. Nope: Instead of toting them around in your bag until your heels hurt bad enough, point-toe flats are taking the main stage, and we couldn’t be happier. Not only do they look great with just about everything—we’re wearing ours with raw-hem jeans, pleated mini skirts, and wide-leg pants—they’re also a majorly comfortable alternative to the booties you’ve worn all winter long.

Ahead, we found 21 iterations of the trend to shop now, including a slingback style, a metallic oxford version, and a millennial pink shoe that a few STYLECASTER editors have already scooped up.

ASOS Madrid Premium Leather Mule, $68; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Opening Ceremony Livre Slides in Black, $295; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Opening Ceremony

Everlane The Modern Point in Oxblood/Navy, $155; at Everlane

 

Photo: Everlane

Zara Flat Slingback Shoes, $29.99; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Trademark Castrainge Slide in Bordeaux, $578; at Need Supply 

Photo: Trademark

Jenni Kayne Leather Mules, $395; at Shopbop

 

Photo: Jenni Kayne

Intentionally Blank Tactic in Bone, $98.99; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Intentionally Blank

Forever21 Frayed Denim Bow Flat Mules, $22.90; at Forever21

 

Photo: Forever21

Paul Andrew Rhea Suede Slingback Flats, $545; at Barneys New York 

Photo: Paul Andrew

Aldo Shahan Flat, $80; at Aldo

 

Photo: Aldo

Sanayi 313 Carolsello Slippers, $981; at Sanayi 313

 

Photo: Sanayi 313

Marni Runway Calfskin Mule, $960; at Marni

 

Photo: Marni

Stuart Weitzman Supersonic Flat in Blue, $398; at Stuart Weitzman

 

Photo: Stuart Weitzman

J.Crew Suede Lace-Up Pointed-Toe Flats, $158; at J.Crew

 

Photo: J.Crew

Topshop Viva Pointed Toe Loafers, $35; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Attico Elena Croc-Effect Leather Slippers, $535; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Attico

Brother Vellies Sister Suede Slippers, $330; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Brother Vellies

