21 Pairs of Pointy Flats to Wear All Spring Long

For the past few seasons, the most popular spring shoe trends centered around a few major styles: block-heel mules, backless slides, and fashion sneakers. And while, sure, those trends are still going strong into 2017 (sup, athleisure), there’s another shoe style back in town: pointy flats.

This time around, they’re not taking a backseat to your stilettos. Nope: Instead of toting them around in your bag until your heels hurt bad enough, point-toe flats are taking the main stage, and we couldn’t be happier. Not only do they look great with just about everything—we’re wearing ours with raw-hem jeans, pleated mini skirts, and wide-leg pants—they’re also a majorly comfortable alternative to the booties you’ve worn all winter long.

Ahead, we found 21 iterations of the trend to shop now, including a slingback style, a metallic oxford version, and a millennial pink shoe that a few STYLECASTER editors have already scooped up.