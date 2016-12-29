23 Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers That Are Changing The Game

As long as we can remember, the lack of plus-size women at the forefront of fashion has always been a problem—but that’s all definitely starting to change. An increasing number of brands and stores are including stylish plus-size merchandise and curvy models in their campaigns. Not only that, a group of plus-size bloggers are forging their way into the online fashion world.
What’s so refreshing about visiting plus-size fashion blogs isn’t just the fact we get to see a varied collection of bodies in a marketplace that tends to be way too homogeneous, but also the idea that most of these women truly understand style, and—as a result—shed light on the fact that hackneyed fashion rules once forced on certain body types just don’t apply anymore.
Before we had these women as examples, it wasn’t uncommon for full-figured women to shy away from trends like crop tops, bold patterns, and bodycon dresses, but now we’re seeing these types of styles work for a huge variety of shapes—and they all look fabulous.
We’ve rounded up 23 plus-size fashion bloggers who are changing the game—and who consistently offer serious outfit inspiration.