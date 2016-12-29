StyleCaster
Share

23 Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers That Are Changing The Game

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers That Are Changing The Game

by
6386 Shares
23 Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers That Are Changing The Game
23 Start slideshow

As long as we can remember, the lack of plus-size women at the forefront of fashion has always been a problem—but that’s all definitely starting to change. An increasing number of brands and stores are including stylish plus-size merchandise and curvy models in their campaigns. Not only that, a group of plus-size bloggers are forging their way into the online fashion world. 

What’s so refreshing about visiting plus-size fashion blogs isn’t just the fact we get to see a varied collection of bodies in a marketplace that tends to be way too homogeneous, but also the idea that most of these women truly understand style, and—as a result—shed light on the fact that hackneyed fashion rules once forced on certain body types just don’t apply anymore.

MORE: The 5 Plus-Size Models You Should be Following on Instagram

Before we had these women as examples, it wasn’t uncommon for full-figured women to shy away from trends like crop tops, bold patterns, and bodycon dresses, but now we’re seeing these types of styles work for a huge variety of shapes—and they all look fabulous.

MORE: The 7 Habits of Highly Stylish People

We’ve rounded up 23 plus-size fashion bloggers who are changing the game—and who consistently offer serious outfit inspiration.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23

Nadia Aboulhosn

Gabifresh

Garner Style

Jay Miranda 

A Curious Fancy

Margie Plus

Beauticurvehttp://beauticurve.com/gossip-girl/

Nicolette Mason

Gorgeous in Grey

From the Corners of the Curve

Franceta Johnson

Franceta Johnson—a 22-year old graphic designer and fashion lover—started her blog in 2010 as a personal journal, and has just as most humor as she does style. She encourages her readers to "try on anything no matter the size" and "if it doesn't feel amazing, don't buy it!" She has also been featured on Plus Model Mag and Buzzfeed.

Cupcakes Clothes

The Curvy Cutie 

Saks in the City

Curvy Girl Chic

Everything Curvy and Chic

Le Blog de Big Beauty

Tanesha Awasthi

Stylish Curves

Hanna Wears

Plus Size Princess

A Rose Like This

And I Get Dressed

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Cute Poses to Crib from Instagram Stars

30 Cute Poses to Crib from Instagram Stars
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share