9 of the Tastiest, Healthiest Dishes You Can Make Using Plant Proteins

If you’ve ever gone vegetarian (or at least considered it), you’ve probably seen claims that you can’t get enough protein in your diet without meat or fish. I’m happy to report these misconceptions are just that—misconceptions; we live in a world full of genuinely delicious plant-based protein sources, meaning you can definitely go vegetarian without sacrificing protein (or bidding adieu to tasty food).

And it’s not like these plant proteins are particularly obscure. Legumes like edamame, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts and almonds all fit the bill. So do grains and seeds like quinoa, chia and hemp. Also on the table? Spirulina, potatoes and even beans with rice. With a list that long, it only makes sense that there are hundreds—if not thousands—of creative recipes you can whip up in the comfort of your own home.

But a quick word of advice: If you’re considering dropping non-plant sources of protein from your diet, it’s important to find out exactly how much protein you need and make sure you’re getting it with the plants you plan on consuming. (As a frame of reference, the Dietary Reference Intake recommends that Americans consume about 0.8 to 1.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.)

OK, now that we’ve gotten the nitty-gritty taken care of, it’s time to have some fun. Flip through the slideshow ahead to see nine creative plant protein recipes that are so delicious you’ll love them whether or not you’re a vegetarian.