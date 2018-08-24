9 of the Tastiest, Healthiest Dishes You Can Make Using Plant Proteins

If you’ve ever gone vegetarian (or at least considered it), you’ve probably seen claims that you can’t get enough protein in your diet without meat or fish. I’m happy to report these misconceptions are just that—misconceptions; we live in a world full of genuinely delicious plant-based protein sources, meaning you can definitely go vegetarian without sacrificing protein (or bidding adieu to tasty food).
And it’s not like these plant proteins are particularly obscure. Legumes like edamame, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts and almonds all fit the bill. So do grains and seeds like quinoa, chia and hemp. Also on the table? Spirulina, potatoes and even beans with rice. With a list that long, it only makes sense that there are hundreds—if not thousands—of creative recipes you can whip up in the comfort of your own home.
But a quick word of advice: If you’re considering dropping non-plant sources of protein from your diet, it’s important to find out exactly how much protein you need and make sure you’re getting it with the plants you plan on consuming. (As a frame of reference, the Dietary Reference Intake recommends that Americans consume about 0.8 to 1.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.)
OK, now that we’ve gotten the nitty-gritty taken care of, it’s time to have some fun. Flip through the slideshow ahead to see nine creative plant protein recipes that are so delicious you’ll love them whether or not you’re a vegetarian.
Healthy Thai Coconut Quinoa Bowls
Prep your quinoa to be chock-full of roasted veggies, like carrots, sweet potatoes and purple cabbage. The colorful dish is tacked with fiber and protein—plus, it's incredibly filling.
Fit Foodie Finds.
Creamy Kale Salad with Chickpeas and Shallots
First, massage your kale base with lemon juice and olive oil for a simple dressing. Then, toss this fiber- and protein-rich salad with crispy chickpeas, pan-fried shallot and a creamy tahini dressing. Instant yum.
Minimalist Baker.
6-Ingredient Easy Lentil Tacos
Requiring a mere six ingredients, these lentil tacos are great for vegetarians (or non-vegetarians who simply aren't in the mood for beef and chicken).
C It Nutritionally.
Greek Cucumber Tzatziki Glow Bowl
Made with simple and fresh ingredients, this colorful mixture of kale, beans, quinoa, cucumber and olives takes veggie bowls to the next level. The hydrating, good-for-you ingredients will keep your skin hydrated—and your taste buds happy.
The Glowing Fridge.
Quinoa Chocolate Chip Cookies
Consider these a healthy spin on your favorite sweet treat. Not only are these cookies quinoa-based, but they're also filled with bananas (which honestly make them taste incredible).
Food Pleasure and Health.
Lentil and Sweet Potato Stew
For a hearty, comforting fall or winter meal, look no further than this gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan stew. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a full meal for dinner—plus plenty of leftovers for packed lunches.
Eat Yourself Skinny.
Easy Lentil Quesadillas
These crispy, golden-brown tortillas beautifully wrap up a combination of melted Pepperjack cheese, a spicy lentil mixture and brown rice.
Pinch of Yum.
15-Minute Quinoa and Korean Beef Bowl
Looking to up your plant protein intake without sacrificing your love of meat? Combine your favorite ground meat—turkey, beef or chicken—with a bowl of quinoa, and add some spices. Your taste buds will be singing in no time.
Smile Sandwich
Sweet Potato Spaghetti with Chunky Lentil Sauce
This vegetable-packed dish is composed of sweet potatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, celery and tons of green lentils. (Talk about protein-packed.)
Emilie Eats.