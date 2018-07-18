StyleCaster
The Best Plant-Inspired Decor for the Black-Thumbed (Yet Stylish) Among Us

The Best Plant-Inspired Decor for the Black-Thumbed (Yet Stylish) Among Us

Becca Evans
by
The Best Plant-Inspired Decor for the Black-Thumbed (Yet Stylish) Among Us
Photo: Lisa Hubbard / DigitalVision

Are you a nature person, but not a nature person? Do you like the concept of gardening, but keep a running death toll of basil plants that just couldn’t make it work on your kitchen windowsill? Have you managed to actually kill a succulent—one of the plants that’s pretty much guaranteed to grow itself unless you really mess something up? (Suffice it to say: I feel you.)

Everyone likes having plants around; they’re peaceful and pretty, and they offer you the chance to connect with the Great Outdoors without forcing you to actually come in contact with any mosquitos, ticks or other pests. But not everyone can be expected to remember which plant deserves which amount of water—let alone know if their apartment gets “North-facing light” (a thing I still maintain is fake).

So what are you to do if you’ve got green in your heart but not in your thumbs?

Thankfully, many of your favorite retailers have answered your (and my) plant-centric prayers. I’m happy to report that since we’re in a full-blown plant-and-cactus zeitgeist, there are a bunch of places selling actual, living plants and a bunch of others selling plant-inspired decor. I’m talking delightful stuff that won’t leave you wondering if you’re over-watering or under-watering, because honestly, has anyone ever truly known?

Stores like Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters are offering plant decor for every room of your house—from shower curtains and lights to diffusers and rugs. There are even floral-scented candles that will make your houseguests wonder where, exactly, you’re hiding the flowers you’re so clearly doing a great job of keeping alive. (Don’t worry, our lips are sealed.)

Below are some of the very best in items to get you that planty vibe we all crave without forcing you and your black thumb to leave an endless path of guilt and destruction in your wake. Live plants around the world will be able to photosynthesize in peace today, knowing that you’re channeling your plant love into a cuddly bookend from Anthropologie that requires no water, nutrients or sunlight. (Just a quick swipe of your credit card, and that baby’s good to go.)

1 of 27
Succulent Bookend

You can rest easy knowing these cuddly cacti are watching over your beloved books.

Succulent bookend, $68 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Pressed Floral Frame

Framed photos of your family are so gauche. Show where your true allegiance lies by framing flowers, instead.

Pressed floral frame, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Greenhouse Illustration Shower Curtain

Turn your bathroom into a little greenhouse with this incredibly cute shower curtain.

Greenhouse illustration shower curtain, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Hibiscus Floral Tin Candle

Summon major flower smell-vibes (dare we say, smibes?) with this colorful candle.

Hibiscus floral tin candle, $12 at Francesca’s

Photo: Francesca's.
Pop-Up Cactus Light

Plants might be too much responsibility for you, but what about the illusion of plants?

Pop-up cactus light, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Succulent Cactus Candles

Sure, real cactuses are cool, but can you set them on fire? (I mean, you can, but maybe don't.) Instead, snag this 12-pack of teeny-tiny succulent candles.

Succulent cactus candles, $13 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
House Plant Mug

Plants and warm beverages—name a better duo.

House plant mug, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Watercolor Banana Leaves Area Rug

Enjoy the rush of adrenaline that comes from standing on top of plants—without any of the usual risk, of course.

Watercolor Banana Leaves Area Rug, $64 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
Pink Flower Lip Balm

Harness the power of real flowers to get your lips ASAP (as smooth as possible).

Pink flower lip balm, $5 at Ban.do

Photo: Ban.do.
Oops a Daisy iPhone Case

Keep an emergency dose of daisies on hand at all times with this too-cute phone case.

Oops a Daisy iPhone case, $28 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Sip Sip Tumbler with Straw

Keep your mind on the jungle with this sweet sip tumbler.

Sip Sip tumbler with straw, $14 at Ban.do

Photo: Ban.do.
Cactus Reference Tapestry

A tapestry that's as educational as it is cute.

Cactus reference tapestry, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Ginger Ray Decorative Vines Set

Get your poison ivy on with these decorative vines you can easily string around your room.

Ginger Ray decorative vines set, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Simple by Design Cactus Table Lamp

Let this little cactus light up your home.

Simple by Design cactus table lamp, $40 at Kohls

Photo: Kohls.
East Urban Home Summer Days Cactus Tray

This cactus-covered tray will help you keep all your stuff straight.

East Urban Home Summer Days cactus tray, $36 at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair.
Cactus Block Print Canvas Laundry Bag

Make laundry a little more fun with this cactus print hamper.

Cactus block print canvas laundry bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Poppy Window Curtain

These floor-length poppy curtains are sure to brighten up your room.

Poppy window curtain, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Vanilla Orchid Perfume Oil

This oil combines the fun of smelling like real flowers with the clout of having a tiny glass bottle with flowers in it.

Vanilla orchid perfume oil, $8 at Francesca’s

Photo: Francesca's.
Expressive Palms Jersey Sham Set

Sleep among the palm trees with these cool and comfy shams.

Expressive Palms Jersey sham set, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Medium Concrete Cactus

The least killable plant made out of the least killable substance. This one's really a slam dunk of unkillability.

Medium concrete cactus, $10 at Francesca’s

Photo: Francesca's.
Flower Lead Garland

A floral spin on the classic string light.

Flower lead garland, $17 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
Lavender Floral Diffuser

Keep this mini-diffuser around to handle any and all of your essential oil needs.

Lavender floral diffuser, $25 at PaperSource

Photo: PaperSource.
Rose Bath Mat

Keep your flowers close at bath time with this plush mat.

Rose bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
Mini Cactus Humidifier

Combine the aesthetic of a desk cactus with the convenience of always being properly humidified.

Mini cactus humidifier, $16 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
Glass Plant Mister

You might not have plants to water, but you can still keep this mister to make people think you do. (Pro tip: Put essential oils in there and mist them periodically to keep your apartment smelling fresh.)

Glass plant mister, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Sunnylife Neon Cactus Table Light

What better way to declare your love for cactuses than with this literal neon sign?

Sunnylife neon cactus table light, $65 at PB Teen

Photo: PB Teen.
Pressed Flower Glasses

Let the flowers water you (for once) with this cute pair of glasses.

Pressed flower glasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

