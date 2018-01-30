25 Plaid Looks That Prove the Classic Print Isn’t as Traditional as You Thought

There’s a reason plaid is a perennial favorite. Checkered looks always manage to make you look polished and pulled together, yet with a little vision, it’s easy to spin the traditionally preppy print in cool, modern ways.

You probably already have a classic combo featuring the plaid piece that you tend to reach for time and time again—cue the go-to button-up and skinny jean pairing. But if you feel like you’re in a fashion rut when it comes to styling the tartan pieces in your closet, look to street style stars for some fresh ideas.

Whether you go bold and pair a checkered coat over clashing prints or opt for a streamlined look in a coordinated plaid set, take these ladies’ lead when it comes to styling, and then shop our favorite plaid looks available now.