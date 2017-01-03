Plaid Coats Are Making a Huge Comeback for 2017

If you’ve spent any amount of time on Instagram in the past few weeks, you’ve seen it happen before your very eyes. The moment December hit, it was like every fashion blogger and micro-influencer got the same memo: Plaid is the new velvet—but only in outerwear form. If you were lucky, you never threw out the oversized checkered blazer you wore the last time it was in style (circa 2007), or you found a gem of a houndstooth duster in a vintage store for $25.

But for those of us that weren’t so lucky, that meant scouring the interwebs for the best plaid coats, blazers, and long-line jackets before they were all sold out. Wear it atop a hoodie with vintage Levi’s and Vans for a casual vibe, or dress up a hefty houndstooth coat with black culottes and booties. Ahead, we found 13 iterations of the majorly trendy piece that you should add to cart before they’re all gone.