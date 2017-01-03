StyleCaster
Plaid Coats Are Making a Huge Comeback for 2017

by
If you’ve spent any amount of time on Instagram in the past few weeks, you’ve seen it happen before your very eyes. The moment December hit, it was like every fashion blogger and micro-influencer got the same memo: Plaid is the new velvet—but only in outerwear form. If you were lucky, you never threw out the oversized checkered blazer you wore the last time it was in style (circa 2007), or you found a gem of a houndstooth duster in a vintage store for $25.

But for those of us that weren’t so lucky, that meant scouring the interwebs for the best plaid coats, blazers, and long-line jackets before they were all sold out. Wear it atop a hoodie with vintage Levi’s and Vans for a casual vibe, or dress up a hefty houndstooth coat with black culottes and booties. Ahead, we found 13 iterations of the majorly trendy piece that you should add to cart before they’re all gone.

1 of 13

Houndstooth Long Blazer Coat, $182; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

H&M Double-Breasted Jacket, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Madewell Donna Cocoon Coat, $298; at Shopbop

Photo: Madewell

Olive Plaid Long Coat, $259; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Aki Plaid Wool Side Slit Coat, $239; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Tagliatore Houndstooth Coat, $347; at Italist

Photo: Italist

Pierre Balmain Double-Breasted Houndstooth Tweed Blazer, $1,140; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Pierre Balmain

Ava Adore Houndstooth Pattern Coat, $663; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Green Plaid Blazer, $189; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Mango Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Coat, $199.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Zara Check Jacket with Roll-Up Sleeves, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Junya Watanabe Bonded Houndstooth Coat, $892; at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Topshop Heritage Check Coat $210; at Nordstrom

Photo: Topshop

