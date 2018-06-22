StyleCaster
9 Chic Travel Style Trends to Tap for Your Next Vacation

What's hot
Jane Asher
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Why is it that whenever I plan a trip, I always seem to need a whole new wardrobe to go with my plane ticket? I’m not kidding—I’m going to Greece next week, and everything I’ve bought recently has been for my trip. I mean, what else am I supposed to do when I stumble upon a white dress that I can imagine wearing over swimsuits during the day and with a pair of espadrilles at night? Pass up on the opportunity to get that amazing photo I can already see myself taking? (Never!)

This vacation-induced impulse-shopping might not be great for my wallet, but it does amazing things for my Instagram feed. (No shame.) Plus, travel photos are even sweeter to look back on when you’re feeling the outfit you wore in them.

When it comes to dreaming up killer travel outfits, I usually visit my favorite shopping sites—ASOS, Revolve, Shopbop, and more. But if you don’t know where to turn, Pinterest’s latest trend report is a great place to start. Pinterest has kept an eye out for what people are searching for, liking, commenting on, and pinning, and they’ve synthesized this data into a list of trends you’re going to see everywhere this summer.

Here, I’ve highlighted nine of my favorite Pinterest summer trends—and trust me when I say any of these looks would fit right into your travel wardrobe.

1 of 9
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Ribbed Crop Tops
Ribbed Crop Tops

This basic will pair well with pretty much anything you already own.

Getty Images/Christian Vierig: Getty Images/Christian Vierig
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Tropical Prints
Tropical Prints

Don't worry, there are plenty of ways to wear tropical prints that don't involve dad-worthy Hawaiian shirts.

Getty Images/Christian Vierig: Getty Images/Christian Vierig
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Kimonos
Kimonos

Heavy enough to keep you warm on breezy summer days—but light enough to keep you from sweating in the summer sun.

Getty Images/Christian Vierig: Getty Images/Christian Vierig
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Espadrille Mules
Espadrille Mules

Your favorite fall shoe has a summer sister.

Getty Images/Christian Vierig: Getty Images/Christian Vierig
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Tiny Sunglasses
Tiny Sunglasses

They're everywhere.

Getty Images/Vanni Bassetti: Getty Images/Vanni Bassetti
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Woven Handbag
Woven Handbags

This versatile bag will take you from the pool to the office with little effort.

Getty Images/Pietro D'aprano: Getty Images/Pietro D'aprano
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Slides
Slides

Summer's favorite shoe is a comfy slip-on.

Getty Images/Claudio Lavenia: Getty Images/Claudio Lavenia
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Visors
Visors

Give your grandma's go-to look a spin.

Getty Images/Pietro D'aprano: Getty Images/Pietro D'aprano
STYLECASTER | 9 Pinterest Summer 2018 Trends We Love | Acrylic Earrings
Acrylic Earrings

No need to worry about mixing or matching metals this season. Colorful, acrylic earrings will add the perfect amount of whimsy to any outfit.

Blake Lively via Instagram: Blake Lively via Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

