The Millennial Decor Trends Taking Over Pinterest Right Now

Nothing says home makeover quite like the start of a new season. If you’re looking for easy, on-trend ways to refresh your own space, Pinterest just released its 2018 Home Report, and it has all the inspo you need (and then some).

According to the platform, this is the year of bold hues, statement patterns, and interiors that help you live your best life. “Today’s generation looks at their homes as an ever-changing canvas for their lives, a place that reflects their experiences, interests , and values , ” says Pinterest’s Pinsights team. Redecorating no longer seems like a chore, but instead, an ideal way for apartment dwellers to express their personality.

Creative Storage Strategies

People are working to create mindful spaces, and using Lagom—the Swedish concept of balance and moderation—as a way to ditch clutter, and curate a simpler, more personalized home. Open closets are also having a major moment, as many Pinners live in cozier spaces and find unique ways to store their stuff.

Rich Colors and Statement Pieces

When it comes to aesthetics, 2018’s motto is the bolder, the better. Pinterest has seen a major increase in searches for deeper color palettes, like red, dark blue, and hunter green. Searches for statement rugs, geometric accent tables, and mixed metals are all on the rise, too.

Mindful Sanctuaries

People are decorating with more than just color schemes, fabrics, and textures in mind. Saves for “mindfulness” have seen a 250 percent increase within the decor category as people treating their home as a retreat where they can escape and reflect. Searches for framed plants, tropical wallpaper, and botanical wallpaper are on the rise, bringing peaceful nature vibes into the home. People are also looking more into bathtub remodels, to create a spa-like space that makes their home a true sanctuary from the outside world.