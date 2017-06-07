21 Pink Outfits That Will Make You Want to Own One

Summer is the one season where everyone is all about bright colors. Whether it’s an orange one-piece bathing suit or highlighter yellow sandals, bright trends are a warm weather must-try. But if you’re the type that prefers to layer on black, white, and grey, going straight from neutrals to neons doesn’t seem like a good time. But there is a happy medium: pink.

Believe it or not, there’s a way to rock a pink outfit without going overboard. There are myriad shades of the feminine hue, so you can opt for something professional like a millennial pink pantsuit or go full-on summer in a hot pink crop top. If you’re having trouble picturing how to rock this sweet summer color, find 21 pink outfits to copy now, ahead.