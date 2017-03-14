23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

Unless you’ve been sound asleep beneath a rock for the past 3 years (or living in the Midwest where they’re just now discovering quinoa), then you already know that light pink is considered a neutral. Great, we’re on the same page.

But this “new neutral” is anything but new for me, and is something with which I’ve accented my living quarters for precisely 28 years now. This very specific shade of light pink (Pantone 7520C, in case you’re wondering) and I go way back, to about 1992 when I took my first ballet class. Something about the color of my ballet shoes, and later, the pink satin ribbons sewn onto my pointe shoes, caught my eye and since then I’ve found it to be the most soothing (which is apparently backed up by psychology), nostalgic hue. From then on, what has come to be known as “millennial pink” was the color of my childhood room, bedding, eyeglasses, retainers, you name it, despite only rarely wearing clothing that is anything but black (sue me!).

I’ve rounded up the coolest pink things to shop for your home right now, so that you, too, can add a pop of calming energy to your space (and make it wayyyyy more photogenic).