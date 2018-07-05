All Our Favorite Street Style Looks from Paris Fashion Week

While most of us were setting off fireworks, lounging in the sun, and barbecuing everything in sight, a select class of models, designers, and other sartorial stars were in Paris, soaking up the latest in haute couture. Everyone from model Karlie Kloss to actress Mandy Moore was in attendance at Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week, which kicked off Sunday, July 1 and wrapped up today, July 5.
Though the Paris Couture Fashion Week catwalks were (as always) filled with sensational clothes we could only dream of wearing, the streets outside the fashion shows were dripping with style, as well. Designers, models, and bloggers donned their Parisian best—a medley of bright colors, playful silhouettes, and timely summer trends.
The best part about taking style cues from influencers? Their outfits are imitable—at least more so than the dreamy ensembles you’d find on couture runways. No, you might not be able to afford (or even find) the exact printed dress author Pernille Teisbaek wore to Vetements. But you can probably dig up a similar version at your go-to fast-fashion source. Remember, the inspiration’s in the look, not the label.
Here, 24 of our favorite street style looks from Fall-Winter 2018 Paris Couture Fashion Week. These outfits are delightfully casual, encouragingly bold, and everything in between.
I need all of this—the purple matching set, the orange bag, the tiny white sunglasses. All of it.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Pretty sure German blogger Caroline Daur just made popped-collar polos look cool.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Every detail in this outfit is immaculate.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
I've never seen a picnicky dress look as high-fashion as it does on designer Zika Gazinskya.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Model Emmy Rappe is giving me major satin pants envy in this 70s-inspired look.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Model Caroline Winberg stuns in this animal print ensemble, which is giving us serious day-to-night inspiration.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Blogger Camila Coelho sports the ultimate pink power suit.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
If I owned designer Ada Kokosar's skirt, I assured you I'd wear it on a weekly (if not daily) basis during the summer.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Clearly, fashion buyer Tiffany Hsu understands the magic of the linen jumpsuit.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Art director Elina Halimi looks like she walked straight off a runway (or straight out of our wildest fashion dreams).
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Once again, Caroline Daur makes the case for a popped collar, midi pencil skirt, and peep-toe booties.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Blogger Leonie Sophie Hanne's yellow-orange sunglasses might not protect your eyes from the hot summer sun, but they will keep you totally on-trend this season.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
YouTuber Chriselle Lim's look is the (belated) July 4 inspiration I didn't know I needed.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Model Natalia Vodianova has me ready to swap all my blazers for vests.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Blogger and stylist Sofie Valkiers looks incredible in this bold pink dress. And check out those ball-heeled shoes.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Nope, that's not a plaid flannel shirt wrapped around her waist—it's a scarf.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Yes, author Pernille Teisbaek is wearing flip flops. And yes, she looks incredible in them.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Want to dress up that tee you love? Take a cue from blogger Helena Bordon and combine it with a pair of sequin-covered, tropical print pants.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Pernille Teisbaek's look makes me want to rummage through my mom's closet and pull out every vintage piece I can find.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Designer Chiara Ferragni makes me want gold booties, stat.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Jill-of-all-trades Olivia Palermo is head-to-toe chic in this all black ensemble.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Fishnet socks are out. Fishnet-covered midsections are in.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Olivia Palermo is mixing prints like it's her job in this kimono-on-pencil-skirt ensemble.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.