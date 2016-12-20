26 Petite Fashion Bloggers with Truly Amazing Style

If you’re 5’4 or under, you’re more than likely all-too familiar with the unique fashion challenges that come with being petite. Trying on an endless selection of clothes that make you feel like a kid playing dress up in your mom’s closet can really suck the fun out of shopping, for example. It’s frustrating, but luckily there’s a growing crop of petite fashion blogs that specialize in showcasing amazing outfits that suit smaller frames.
Apart from killer outfit inspo, our favorite petite fashion bloggers also offer lots of useful fashion tips and tricks that include how to lengthen legs, why high-waisted skirts are a short girl’s BFF, and how to pick types of footwear that can help elongate your frame.
We’ve gathered 26 petite fashion bloggers who are total experts in petite fashion.
Click through the slideshow to see some of the coolest petite fashion blogger around!
Blog: Fashion Me Now
This blog is run by West London-based Lucy Williams, and gives off serious fashion vibes. Lucy loves to mix high-end designer pieces that she scooped up at the likes of Net-a-Porter and the Outnet with lower-priced items from sites like Free People and ASOS.
Wendy's Lookbook
With over 980,000 followers on Instagram, you can be assured that Wendy Nguyen—who's just under 5 feet tall—knows her stuff. A pro at helping readers with similar body types create chic and falttering outfits, Wendy's also a University of California, Berkeley grad with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Apart from her blog, Nguyen also has a YouTube channel where she'll teach you everything from how to walk in heels to four ways to wear a certain dress.
Blog: Walk in Wonderland
Sheryl Luke is the fashion blogger behind Walk in Wonderland. She started the blog in 2010 and was lucky enough to man it full-time in 2013. Sheryl's dream was to have the biggest walk-in closet of all time where she could have the chance to feel like Alice wandering in Wonderland and this is where she came up with the idea to name her blog Walk in Wonderland. Sheryl is always exploring different styles but is always drawn to edgy, chic and grungy outifts. Sheryl's blog has been featured in Vanity Fair, Grazia, and New York Magazine to name a few.
Blog: The Hanh Solo
Hanh is the voice behind this inspiring blog, and her outfits are high-style, modern, and very chic. She's been featured in many different publications and on many websites such as Abercrombie & Fitch, The New York Times and Lucky Magazine.
Blog: Retro Flame
Erika Fox is currently one of Ireland’s leading bloggers, and her fashion sense—at once girly, elegant, and quirky—is pretty impeccable. Not only does the flame-haired blogger dress well, but she's got some serious fashion cred: She's spent the last two summers in New York City working with a stylist from The New York Times, and her blog has been featured in Teen Vogue, Seventeen, and Refinery 29.
Blog: Love Fashion Live Life
From high-waisted skirts to skyscraper heels, Joann Doan knows how to dress for her petite frame. For each outfit post, she has a section labeled "Fashion Tip" where she'll give a great tip that coordinates with her outfit and can be used for girls of any height. Fun fact: She's also a black belt in Aikido, Japanese Self-Defense. How cool!
Blog: Sunkissed Steph
Steph, 5'1, graduated from the University of California, Davis with a degree in communication and a minor in textiles and clothing. Currently, she live in the Bay Area, and posts photos of her minimalist, urban style.
Blog: Nadia Aboulhosn
This blogger, model, and designer is originally from Florida but located in Los Angeles. She began my blog in 2010 as an outlet for self expression and has been featured in publications such as Complex Teen Vogue, LOOK, and Vogue Italia.
Blog: Curiouser and Curiouser
Lia has been blogging since high school when she first started by posting photos of her original outfits on MySpace. After discovering Tumblr, she started posting "Outfit of the Day" posts there and that's when her blog took off. Her blog is named after a line in "Alice in Wonderland" which is what she was reading when she started her blog. If you love bohemian and tomboy style, you'll totally fall in love with Lia's blog.
Blog: Hallie Daily
Hallie Swanson runs the bi-language blog, Hallie Daily and gives her global readers tips about what to wear everyday but also shows them where and what to shop for to coincide with the current trends. On top of being a blogger, she is also a full-time wife so she'll share tons of tips for her fellow moms. Hallie used to work as a TV sport reporter in China then she worked as a Chinese Goernment Travel Agent and now blogs in her spare time. Talk about a career change!
Blog: Hello Framboise
Meet Tam, a lawyer and fashion blogger from Hello, Framboise. At 4 feet 11 inches, Tam will take you through her life on her blog from events like her wedding (which was in Paris!) to her everyday life.
Blog: Good, Bad, and Fab
Jenny Wu is a lawyer by day, seasoned fashion blogger by night. She was born in Shanghai and raised in L.A, and her style is definetely indicitive of cool-girl city living. She's worked with a number of brands including Gap, Sole Society, ShopBop and Saks Fifth Avenue.
Blog: Sydne Style
Sydne Summer breaks down runway trends and fills you in on celebrity style. This blogger is a double threat as she also is a television personality on stations such as E! and CBS when she's not blogging. At 5'3', Sydne's been feautred in publications such as People StyleWatch, Elle and The Everygirl.
Blog: Lace and Locks
Southern California girl Kim Le checks in at five feet tall, and is used to being behind the camera as well as in front of it—when she's not blogging, she's running her two photography businesses. Kim also spends her spare time working on her online boutique, Morning Lavender, where she sells adorable, affordable clothing.
Blog: Lust for Life
Olivia Lopez, who started Lust for Life when she was only 14-years old. This Southern Californian will take her into the life and see photos from her travel across the world and her personal outfit posts.
Blog: Extra Petite
Meet Jean, a Boston-based blogger, who is just under 5 feet tall. When she's not blogging, she works full-time in financial services. Whether you're looking for petite outfit inspiration, resources on where to buy petite clothing or some DIY projects that are perfect for the petite woman, Jean will come to your rescue.
Blog: Honey n Silk
Stephanie Liu is an Orange County-based petite fashion blogger who has called Cali her home for the past 11 years.
Blog: Stylish Petite
Annie started her blog, Stylish Petite, back in 2010 as a way to de-stress, and primarily showcases her girly style and how it suits her 5-foot frame.
Blog: The Chloe Conspiracy
This Colorado-based petite fashion blogger, Chloe, claims she's "5'2" on a good day". Chloe's mission is to prove that anyone can have fun with fashion "no matter what your height, no matter what your age, and no matter where you live" and we love her philosophy. Each day Chloe post's a daily list of sales and deals for all her readers to take advantage of. We love that she helps with readers dress for their height and get some great deals while they're at it.
Blog: Petite Brown Sugar
This Jakarta-based doctor and a quirky petite fashion blogger would define her style as girly, playful and comfy.
Blog: Cute and Little
Kileen's blog, Cute and Little, is primarily a personal style blog that showcases how she choose to dress her petite 5' tall frame.
Blog: View from 5ft 2
This Texan made the big move to Chicago where she (at 5 feet 2 inches) lives her life.
Blog: I Am Khatu
Khatu, a 20-something petite fashion blogger, runs the blog I am Khatu. She was born in Vietnam, raised in Buffalo, NY and currently calls Boston, MA her home. Khatu uses her blog as a creative outlet, a style diary and a showcase for her sewing projects and design work.
Blog: Kryz Uy
Kryz's resides in Cebu City where she is the Creative Director of WAGW (What A Girl Wants), a chain of retail boutiques in the Philippines.
14362897382 3241b67f93 o
Blog: Alterations Needed
Kelly stands at 4 feet 11 inches, and started her blog after numerous frustrating shopping trips where she left empty handed because she couldn't find anyting to flatter her petite frame. This L.A. girl has always been a tomboy with a deep passion for menswear and she incorporates that into her outfit posts.
Blog: Her Waise Choice
Jen Tam launched Her Waise Choice in early 2010. The blog was born out of a love for styling, fashion and photography. Jen, the author behind the blog, aims to inspire the everyday woman with approachable outfit ideas, and high quality imagery. She even has a Youtube channel where she gives her readers another way to view her fashion inspriation and tips.