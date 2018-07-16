Pete Davidson Might’ve Given Ariana Grande the Same Necklace as Ex Cazzie David

Since Pete Davidson began dating Ariana Grande in May, he has done the following: proposed to her, gone shopping at Sephora with her and given her a necklace with the badge number of his late father, Scott Davidson, a NYFD firefighter who passed away in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Their relationship seemed picture-perfect until one fan discovered that Grande’s necklace might’ve been re-gifted from Davidson’s ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David.

Following Davidson’s Instagram of Grande wearing his dad’s necklace, @JusticeforCazzie, a Cazzie David fan Instagram, discovered that the necklace looked awfully similar to one David wore less than a year ago. (For reference, Davidson and David reportedly broke up in May, the same month he began dating Grande.)

The fan discovered that, in a selfie taken in December 2017 (five months before David and Davidson broke up publicly), David can be seen wearing the same necklace that Davidson gave to Grande. The Instagram featured David in a scoop-neck dress, which, if you zoom closely enough, showed the identical outline of Grande’s badge-like pendant. “OMG HE GAVE ARIANA THE SAME DAMN FIRE DEPARTMENT NECKLACE AS CAZZIE. SWIPE FOR PROOF. @petedavidson you are Satan’s spawn,” @JusticeforCazzie wrote in the caption.

💫🌌🌃⚡️💍☁️🖤🗝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

I’m on vacation too A post shared by CAZZIE (@cazziedavid) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Now, it’s unclear whether Grande and David’s necklaces are the same copy or extremely similar ones (David’s dress is covering half the pendant, so it’s hard to tell), but there’s no denying that the two pieces of jewelry look alike. It’s possible that David’s necklace isn’t from her ex and is something she picked out on her own, but from the looks of it, it’s likely that it’s a romantic gift from Davidson. Whatever the truth is, we’re sure that fans, like always, will find it out in no time.