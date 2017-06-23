StyleCaster
Share

13 Pendant Necklaces That’ll Jazz Up Your Wardrobe

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Pendant Necklaces That’ll Jazz Up Your Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
by
13 Pendant Necklaces That’ll Jazz Up Your Wardrobe
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Chokers may have had their time in the sun last year, but now it’s time to get back to basics with something you can wear every single day: a pendant necklace. Often dainty and layer-able, you can sport your pendant necklace alone or grab a few that hit at various lengths for a more bohemian vibe. We especially love how they look paired with a one-piece bathing suit and coverup for the summer months.

MORE: The Accessories Brand That’s About To Be Huge

We’ve gathered some of our favorite pendant necklaces from those that come layered to some featuring pineapples and inspirational quotes. Click through the slideshow to check them out.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
girl power pendant necklace urban outfitters

Seoul Little 14k Gold Plated Girl Power Necklace, $68; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Firestone Statement Choker, $48; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Solar System Necklace, $32; at Lover's Tempo

Photo: Lover's Tempo
best pendant necklaces initial letter necklace

Argento Vivo Gothic Necklace, $48; at Argento Vivo

Olympus Acrylic Mixed Agate Pendant, $68; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Little Sycamore Raw Crystal Pendant Necklace, $55; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Kate Spade New York 12k Gold-Plated Initials Pendant Necklace, $58; at Macy's

Photo: Macy's

Lucky Teardrop Pendant Necklace, $29; at Lucky Brand

Photo: Lucky Brand

Anton Heunis Pineapple Pendant Necklace, $147; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

LC Lauren Conrad Palm Tree Pendant Necklace, $14; at Kohl's

Photo: Kohl's

Michael Kors Gold-Tone Double-Strand Pendant Necklace, $95; at Michael Kors

Photo: Michael Kors

House of Harlow 1960 Cedro Dangle Pendant Necklace, $68; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Anthropologie Mythical Pendant Necklace, $128; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Meet Your New Liquid Lipstick That *Seriously* Stays Put

Meet Your New Liquid Lipstick That *Seriously* Stays Put
  • girl power pendant necklace urban outfitters
  • best pendant necklaces initial letter necklace
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share