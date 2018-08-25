StyleCaster
17 Must-Have Patent Leather Pieces Every Closet Needs

17 Must-Have Patent Leather Pieces Every Closet Needs

17 Must-Have Patent Leather Pieces Every Closet Needs
Photo: Edward Berthelot For Entertainment/Getty Images.

A world where we have to choose between buttery classic leather and shiny patent leather is a world we don’t want to live in. Thankfully, we don’t have to. Both are timeless classics in their own right; that Italian calfskin jacket we snagged in Florence five years ago is the versatile investment piece we can rely on to go with everything, and its patent leather sister is our go-to when we want to kick things up to cutting-edge.

Though both traditional leather and patent leather have their place in any closet, one is way easier to shop for than the other. Traditional leather is everywhere, and even faux traditional leather gets the job done on a budget. But patent leather is much less abundant—and the fake stuff tends to skew plastic Halloween costume, and not even in a kitschy-cute way.

Since we’re truly passionate about patent leather—and committed to making your wardrobe just as sleek and shiny as ours is—we’ve done some heavy lifting for you. We’ve found 17 patent leather pieces no wardrobe is complete without.

And we’ve done you one better: We’ve pulled these must-haves from a range of price-points. Because it’s just as possible to find a legit-looking biker jacket for under $50 as it is to find a tried-and-true investment trench for more than $1,000. Don’t believe us? Flip through the slideshow—we dare you.

STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Warehouse Vinyl Zip Detail Biker Jacket
A Biker Jacket

Like your favorite leather jacket, but shinier.

Vinyl zip-detail biker jacket, $47 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | White Croco Stamped Leather Tote Bag
An Understated Tote

If you're new to patent leather, a bag is a perfect place to start. This one's not as starkly shiny as other patent leather pieces, making it an excellent gateway into the trend.

White Croco stamped  leather tote, $675 at Forzieri

Photo: Forzieri.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | High Rise Vinyl Skinny
A Pair of Skinnies

For those moments when you want someone to tell you your butt looks cute, but you don't want to straight-up ask them.

High-rise vinyl skinny, $495 at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Global Clutch
A Go-To Clutch

The perfect pop of color for your night out.

Steve Madden Global clutch, $29 at Macy's

Photo: Macy's.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Lacquered Fitted Trench Coat
A Trench

Dress like a character from The Matrix, but make it fashion.

Lacquered fitted trench coat, $1,295 at Sies Marjan

Photo: Sies Marjan.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Attica Fanny Pack
A Fanny Pack

*Kisses Alexander Wang's dad sneaker-clad feet.*

Attica fanny pack, $695 at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Plus Size Faux Patent Leather Skirt
A Bodycon Skirt

Date night? Girls' night out? Girls' night in? Going through a breakup? Getting married? We can't think of an occasion where this skirt doesn't work.

Faux Patent Leather Skirt, $32 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Aurella Boot
An Ankle Boot

These boots are super-classic, and they bring a powerful edge to pretty much any outfit. Wear them with your favorite power suit or blazer dress for the ultimate werking woman look.

Aurella boot, $100 at Aldo

Photo: Aldo.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Mango Ruffle Detail Vinyl Jacket
A White Jacket

A patent finish takes these ruffles from sweet to heat.

Ruffle detail vinyl jacket, $47 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | High Waisted Belted Faux Patent Leather Shorts
Short Shorts

If anyone can pull off patent leather, it's Balmain. (And you wearing Balmain, of course.)

Balmain high-waisted faux patent leather shorts, $1,160 at Browns Fashion

Photo: Browns Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Cruz Patent Belt
A Statement Belt

We need this belt, stat—it's a fashion emergency.

Cruz patent belt, $38 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Gia Jacket
A Cropped Jacket

The cropped sleeves and hem, leave this patent leather jacket erring on the girlier end of badass.

Gia jacket, $118 at Unif Clothing

Photo: Unif Clothing.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Biker Hat
A Biker Hat

Elevate your wardrobe in one single piece. 

Biker hat, $758 at Manokhi

Photo: Manokhi.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Racer Skirt
A Mini Skirt

Pair it with a vintage T-shirt by day and a bodysuit by night.

24 Sèvres Racer skirt, $238 at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Alma PM
An Investment Bag

The Alma is a less-traditional LV bag, but it's also one of our faves. The deep wine color gives us all the fall feels.

ALMA PM, $2,390 at Louis Vuitton

Photo: Louis Vuitton.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Patent High Waisted Leggings
Leather Leggings

Consider these the sartorial equivalent of a motorcycle.

Patent leather high-waisted leggings, $1,295 at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang.
STYLECASTER | 17 Patent Leather Items for Your Fall Wardrobe | Patent leather ankle boot with Double G
Dressier Shoes

We're starting a GoFundMe to buy these babies. Don't @ us.

Patent leather ankle boot, $1,690 at Gucci

Photo: Gucci.

