The 25 Best Runway Looks from Paris Spring Haute Couture Week

The time has come: Fashion month is just around the corner again, and things kicked off this week with Paris Haute Couture week. Couture week is basically like Christmas morning, Thanksgiving pie, and 75 percent off Valentine’s Day chocolate all wrapped into one.

It’s the best of all worlds colliding and topped with copious amounts of tulle, glitz, intricate detailing and romance. It was an incredibly hard task to do, but we managed to round up 25 of our favorite couture looks from the runway this past week. We saw explosions of vibrant colors, voluminous skirts and details, details, details, from netted veils with miniature decorative flies at Christian Dior to ruffled covered gowns at Givenchy and glitter galore from Elie Saab.

Now we anxiously wait until New York Fashion Week starts in early February, but until then, I’ll be wondering how I can casually wear a full-length feather gown to the office next week.