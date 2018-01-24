StyleCaster
The Best Street Style From Paris Spring Haute Couture Spring 2018

Photo: Getty Images

Fashion month is getting an early start this week with Paris Haute Couture week. Some of our favorite designers are showing their Spring 2018 couture collections, but the gorgeous gowns are not the only thing to talk about—we’re crushing on some killer street style looks.

We’re loving all the statement coats, bold print-mixing, cropped suit sets and hats, hats, hats! It’s only a couple days into couture week, and we can’t even imagine the treats that fashion month will be bringing us with upcoming shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris again.

Click through the slideshow to see some of best looks at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.

1 of 42
Team Combat Boots
Team Combat Boots
Photo: Getty Images
The Red Beret
The Red Beret
Photo: Getty Images
The Dramatic Plaid Coat
The Dramatic Plaid Coat
Photo: Getty Images
You're a Star
You're a Star
Photo: Getty Images
Print Overload
Print Overload
Photo: Getty Images
Golden Colors
Golden Colors
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Pastels
Pretty Pastels
Photo: Getty Images
Printed Coats
Printed Coats
Photo: Getty Images
Tuxedo Time
Tuxedo Time
Photo: Getty Images
Vintage Furs
Vintage Furs
Photo: Getty Images
Neutral Tones
Neutral Tones
Photo: Getty Images
Hint of Metallic
Hint of Metallic
Photo: Getty Images
Grungy Pieces
Grungy Pieces
Photo: Getty Images
Monochromatic
Monochromatic
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Hues
Blue Hues
Photo: Getty Images
Puffer Plaid
Puffer Plaid
Photo: Getty Images
The Red Floral Coat
The Red Floral Coat
Photo: Getty Images
The Green Trench
The Green Trench
Photo: Getty Images
The Long Leather Coat
The Long Leather Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Corduroy Cuties
Corduroy Cuties
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Red
Statement Red
Photo: Getty Images
Hot Pink Coat
Hot Pink Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Sheer
Statement Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
Cropped Red Suit
Cropped Red Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Accessories
Statement Accessories
Photo: Getty Images
Patchwork Piece
Patchwork Piece
Photo: Getty Images
Grey Statement Dress
Grey Statement Dress
Photo: Getty Images
The Plunging Neckline
The Plunging Neckline
Photo: Getty Images
The Black Beret
The Black Beret
Photo: Getty Images
Designer Duds
Designer Duds
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Metallics
Blue Metallics
Photo: Getty Images
The Houndstooth Jacket
The Houndstooth Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
The Tulle Dress
The Tulle Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Feather Details
Feather Details
Photo: Getty Images
The Pink Fuzzy Coat
The Pink Fuzzy Coat
Photo: Getty Images
The Grungy Gang
The Grungy Gang
Photo: Getty Images
Darling Denim Set
Darling Denim Set
Photo: Getty Images
Plastic Overlay
Plastic Overlay
Photo: Getty Images
Pop of Yellow
Pop of Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Tribal Prints
Tribal Prints
Photo: Getty Images
A Pink Tulle Skirt
A Pink Tulle Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Black on Black
Black on Black
Photo: Getty Images

