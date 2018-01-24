The Best Street Style From Paris Spring Haute Couture Spring 2018

Fashion month is getting an early start this week with Paris Haute Couture week. Some of our favorite designers are showing their Spring 2018 couture collections, but the gorgeous gowns are not the only thing to talk about—we’re crushing on some killer street style looks.

We’re loving all the statement coats, bold print-mixing, cropped suit sets and hats, hats, hats! It’s only a couple days into couture week, and we can’t even imagine the treats that fashion month will be bringing us with upcoming shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris again.

Click through the slideshow to see some of best looks at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.