Paris Jackson Posed Topless with Her Dogs on Instagram

As someone who isn’t afraid to bare the truth, it was only about time until Paris Jackson bared everything else—well, nearly. The 19-year-old model posted an Instagram on Saturday of her posing topless in bed with a special someone. And no, that special someone isn’t Trevor Donovan, the 38-year-old actor who the teenager has been linked with. (Side note: They’re “just friends,” according to their reps.)

The special someone actually happens to be Jackson’s crossbreed puppy, Koa. In the selfie, Paris appears to be laying on her back topless as her dog rests right on her breasts, hiding any trace of nipple from the Instagram police.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has forgone clothes on Instagram either. In July, the model posted a series of topless photos from a spiritual retreat.

And if you’re thinking that Jackson’s bed partner was out of the ordinary, we’re here to remind you that Miley Cyrus also posed topless in bed with her furry companions earlier this month. So long, duck faces. Topless dog pics are the new Instagram trend.