Paris Jackson Addresses Concerns from Fans That She’s Not ‘Eating Enough’

With more than 4 million followers on her social media, Paris Jackson understands that people look up to her, whether she chose to be a role model or not. So when fans voiced their concerns that Jackson looked “too skinny” and that she wasn’t “eating enough,” the 20-year-old model took to her Twitter to address situation and assure fans that their concerns weren’t falling on deaf ears.

Concerns over Jackson’s body began on Friday when she tweeted a photo of her leaning against a graffiti-covered fence in Paris. The picture, which showed Jackson in an oversized denim jacket and skinny jeans, was captioned with, “can you tell my light shines brighter in france ? ♥🇫🇷”

Soon after, a fan, who was concerned for Jackson’s health, slid into her mentions, commenting that she looked “pretty thin.” The fan ended her tweet by wishing Jackson love and hoping that she was “eating enough.” “You look pretty thin, i hope you’re eating enough luv,” the fan tweeted.

Not taking the fan’s comment lightly, Jackson responded, assuring the fan that she was eating plenty. However, Jackson also admitted that she has been exercising more than usual, which might be the reason for her slimmer appearance. Though Jackson believes she looks healthy, she didn’t dismiss the fan’s concern. She ended her tweet by letting the fan know that she hears her worries and doesn’t want to look “too skinny” to those who look up to her.

“eating a little too much. lol. but also walking and doing yoga maybe a little too much as well.. i like to think i look healthy though,” Jackson tweeted. “i never want to be ‘too skinny’ and set that kind of example for the young ones that keep up with me on social media. feel me?”

It’s important to note that the only person who knows about Jackson’s health is herself, and making assumptions about it is dangerous. Still, it’s refreshing to see Jackson take her fans’ concerns to heart and raise her voice against thin beauty standards.