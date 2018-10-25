Paris Jackson Defends Herself After Fan Accuses Her of Being Mean in Leaked DMs

Paris Jackson is clearing her name. The 20-year-old model took to her Instagram on Wednesday after she was accused of being mean to a fan in leaked direct messages.

The messages, posted by a fan with the handle @BabeHorror666, showed Jackson messaging a fan named Farrah and asking her why she’s “copying” the Instagram feed of her friend, Lavender. After the fan claims she wasn’t copying Lavender and doesn’t follow them, Jackson tells her that she can see her commenting on Lavender’s Instagrams and re-creating her poses and pictures. The messages also show Jackson calling the fan’s actions “weird” and “really creepy.”

After the fan posted screenshots of the messages on her Instagram story, Jackson took to her own Instagram story to defend herself. She explained that the fan was actually someone she met, took to lunch, walked home, met the family of and spend the day with. Jackson claimed that the fan had two Instagram accounts, one that mimicked her and another that mimicked her friend.

After confronting her about it months ago, Jackson said the fan was “super grateful” and “thanked” her, but her mood changed when Jackson stopped her responding to her. She claimed that the fan’s Instagram story only showed one side of the conversation to make her look “mean.” Jackson ended her story with a message on how she’s “extremely thankful and loving” toward her fans and if the fan misinterpreted her words, she apologizes. “I apologize if you take it the wrong way, but everything I do is out love,” she wrote.

That’s when the fan responded, denying Jackson’s claim that she has an account dedicating to copying the model’s friend. The fan also denied Jackson’s claim that she “thanked” her several times, explaining that she apologize and offered to take the pictures down but didn’t thank her. The fan also called out Jackson’s friend, Lavender, for not confronting her herself and using Jackson to do it.

After someone brought up that Jackson said the fan deleted some of the messages between them, Farrah responded again, suggesting what Jackson said was a lie. “Just because we met once and had lunch together and she walked me home after that doesn’t mean the rest is 100% right, it’s not bc someone has a big platform that it means everything they say is true,” the fan wrote.

The fan also refuted Jackson’s claim that her attitude changed because the model stopped responding. She explained that it wasn’t Jackson’s lack of response that was the “final straw,” it was that she checked on Jackson and felt disrespected when she was left on read.

