Paris Jackson Shuts Down Rumors She’s Going to Rehab After Demi Lovato’s Overdose

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight: No, she isn’t going to rehab after Demi Lovato’s reported overdose, and no, she doesn’t need a celebrity’s near death to know that drug abuse has consequences. The 20-year-old took to her social media on Tuesday shut down the rumors and school the tabloids who made up “bullshit” stories about her.

Rumors of Jackson’s rehab stay first emerged on Tuesday when RadarOnline published an article on how the model was “scared straight” to seek help after Lovato’s drug overdose last week, which left the singer hospitalized. “Demi almost died, and that was a big trigger Opens a New Window. for Paris to get healthy,” a source told RadarOnline. “She was concerned about Demi, and in shock when she heard the news. She feels her problem could get bigger if not dealt with appropriately.”

However, the story couldn’t be farther from the truth. After seeing a screenshot of the article on Instagram, Jackson took to her Instagram story to set the record straight, explaining that she’s not in rehab and that she has several friends who have died from overdoses to know that drug abuse is dangerous. The Gringo star shared the same sentiment on her Twitter. “idk who decided to make this bullshit up for clickbait but it’s annoying!” Jackson tweeted. “i don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. i’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message!”

Making up stories about someone’s drug addiction is a new low. Like Jackson says, it’s clickbait at its finest, and fabricating an article off someone else’s misfortune (in this case, Lovato) is insensitive and dangerous. We’re glad that Jackson spoke out.