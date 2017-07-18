These #TBT Pics of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Will Bring You Back to 2006

It may have been Sunday, but that didn’t stop Paris Hilton from posting the most epic #TBT photos of her and a little-known gal named Kim Kardashian vacationing in 2006. If you weren’t around in the mid ’00s, first, you missed out on some killer fashion trends, second, here’s a little history lesson.

Before Kim Kardashian was, well, Kim Kardashian, she was actually Paris Hilton’s assistant. Yup. About a decade ago, instead of picking out her own designer gowns to uber-luxurious fashion galas and red carpets, Kim was doing menial tasks like cleaning Paris’s closet and making reservations for her at restaurants.

Now you’re caught up with a pre-“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” era Kim, let’s go back to the amazing set of #TBT photos Paris posted on Sunday. Two days ago, Paris pretty much broke the Internet when she shared four super nostalgic photos of her and Kim partying it up in Ibiza in 2006. In the photos, the former boss and employee, who were accompanied by DJ Caroline D’Amore, can be seen doing things like taking selfies with wet hair, taking selfies in a club, taking selfies on a yacht, and taking selfies while getting Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. (Essentially, a lot of selfies.)

“Good Times in Ibiza with @KimKardashian & @CarolineDamore#GirlsTrip2006,” Paris tweeted.

Naturally, Kim concurred with her own response. “Best trip!” she tweeted back.

To celebrate the Paris-Kim reunion, the people of the Internet couldn’t help by replying all with their own #TBT pics of Kim. Among those tweets were GIFs of Paris and Kim on “The Simple Life” in which Paris told Kim to stop talking to her, as well as the two sipping on Grey Goose and texting on pretty much prehistoric BlackBerries.

Thank you @ the world for bringing these photos into our lives. In the words of Paris Hilton, “That’s hot.”