Paris Hilton’s 11 Most Iconic Style Moments

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Getty

I have a confession to make: I was once so obsessed with Paris Hilton that when I was choosing a Confirmation name during my freshman year of high school, I tried to take Saint Paris. Thankfully (seriously–THANK GOD), my priest saw exactly what I was doing and put the kibosh on that faster than Drake went from 0 to 100. (In other words, *real quick*.) Suffice it to say I spent the better part of the early aughts trying to replicate Paris’ looks (even though I wasn’t allowed out of the house in most of them) which included a lot of hip-hugging jeans, Juicy track suits, rhinestones, trucker hats, and butterfly clips. I was also prone to repeatedly declaring “that’s hot” whether something was hot or not.  And had I had access to a pink pickup truck, I would have, without a doubt, been driving that to high school every day.

Credit: Instagram | @parishilton

Some 10-15 years later, I still can’t stop thinking about Paris’ looks, and apparently neither can Matt Lauer. Ahead, see 11 of Paris’ most iconic style moments that have become her legacy.

1 of 11

Wearing some blue fabric at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Photo: Getty

Dripping in diamonds at the 2001 AMFAR gala.

Photo: Getty

Shopping at Fendi in 2004. (Buying her second Fendi purse to go with her silver Lexus.)

Photo: Getty

Arriving at the Today Show (with Donald Trump) in 2004.

Photo: Getty

Taking a very important call at the Oscars in 2004.

Photo: Getty

Striking a pose at a Maxim event in 2004.

Photo: Getty

Making a case for hip-huggers at a night club opening in 2002.

Photo: Getty

At the Teen Choice Awards in 2004 (making us crave cupcakes).

Photo: Getty

Celebrating her 21st birthday

Photo: Getty

At the 2004 Teen Choice Awards. Sidenote: I hear she does car commercials. (In Japan.)

Photo: Getty

Putting all of our butterfly clips to shame at the Golden Globes in 2004.

Photo: Getty

