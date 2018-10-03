Where Everyone Went During Paris Fashion Week, Besides the Shows

Though clothing takes center stage during Paris Fashion Week, the PFW experience isn’t exclusively about runways, models and high-fashion ensembles. Sightseeing is on the menu—so is nightlife, gallery-hopping and a ton of delicious food.

In fact, a trip to Paris Fashion Week is a lot like any other trip to Paris (except your touristy ventures are punctuated by the occasional fashion show or celebrity spotting).

Now, you can’t control whether you score an invite to one of Paris’ exclusive runways. But you can get the rest of the fashion week experience—first, by allowing street style galleries and social media posts to take you on a vicarious tour of PFW. And then, by supplementing that experience with some in-real-life sightseeing of your own.

You might not be on the list for that incredible afterparty Joan Smalls posted on Instagram, but a lot of celeb-approved sites are guest list-free (read: open to the public).

Here, the 11 places celebs visited during Paris Fashion Week (aside from the shows, of course). And remember: Everyone’s schedule is packed during fashion week, so if your favorite stars managed to make time for these places during their hectic days, you know they’re worth checking out.