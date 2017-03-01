There’s a reason why we spent the better part of the past decade trying to figure out how to be more like French women: Between trying to dress like them, wash our faces like them, or date like them, Parisian-chic is synonymous with the pinnacle of unfussy, innate style. They just do it better. That said, Paris Fashion Week makes for one of the most highly anticipated style events of the year, and not just because big-ticket brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, and Kenzo are on the lineup.

Nope: Instead, we’ll be looking to the City of Light—which consistently delivers some of the best street style around—for primo outfit inspiration from bloggers, editors, and influencers alike—and, of course, all the ‘grams with an Eiffel Tower backdrop. In fact, the trends that crop up on the streets during Paris Fashion Week are often the ones that get the most play in NYC during the following weeks. Don’t believe us? Just wait.

Ahead, the best street style from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017 that you’ll want to bookmark ASAP—and remember to check back every day for even more outfit ideas since we’ll be updating the gallery every night.