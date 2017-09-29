The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018

New York, London, Milan, Paris—oh my! We’re coming to an end of Spring/Summer ’18 fashion month and are feeling more inspired than ever to wear some of our new favorite trends.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve rounded up our favorite street style outfits from NYFW, LFW, and MFW—everything from over-the-top avant-garde pieces to cool-girl/model off duty casual duds. We felt inspired to layer more, worry less about print and colors matching, and have fun with fashion!

If we learned anything from this fashion month, it’s that minimalism, (most) neutrals, and simple dressing is out. Maximalism and fashion risks poured over the fashion week street style pictures, and personal style is showing through more than ever.

A couple occurring trends that we saw on the streets this season—and are thrilled about—are red boots, statement outerwear, and unconventional layering. Click through the slideshow to see some of fashion month’s grand finale looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018.