StyleCaster
Share

The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018

by
STYLECASTER | Paris Fashion Week Street Style | Fall Outfit Ideas
31 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

New York, London, Milan, Paris—oh my! We’re coming to an end of Spring/Summer ’18 fashion month and are feeling more inspired than ever to wear some of our new favorite trends.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve rounded up our favorite street style outfits from NYFW, LFW, and MFW—everything from over-the-top avant-garde pieces to cool-girl/model off duty casual duds. We felt inspired to layer more, worry less about print and colors matching, and have fun with fashion!

MORE: 10 Trends We Loved From NYFW Spring 2018

If we learned anything from this fashion month, it’s that minimalism, (most) neutrals, and simple dressing is out. Maximalism and fashion risks poured over the fashion week street style pictures, and personal style is showing through more than ever.

MORE: What’s the Difference Between a Fashion Blogger and Influencer?

A couple occurring trends that we saw on the streets this season—and are thrilled about—are red boots, statement outerwear, and unconventional layering. Click through the slideshow to see some of fashion month’s grand finale looks at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
The Naked Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Equestrian Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Hooded Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Balmain Graduate
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Red Hot Tamale
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Drapes for Days
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Red Hot Pants
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Aqua Accents
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Little White Ensemble
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Model off Duty
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Statement Sweater
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Neon Pink Crew
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Fur Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
No Pants, No Problem
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Rocker Ready
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
The It-Girl Coat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Teal Joggers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Camo Crew
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Blue Jean Babies
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Weekend Attire
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Mini Prints
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
All in the Details
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Itty Bitty Yellow Polka Dot Midi
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Print Mix Queen
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Check Please
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
The Hidden Thigh-High Boots
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Wacky T-Shirt Day
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
The Classic Neutrals
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Vintage-Inspired Duds
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
The Corset Mini
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Leather Game
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 of the Cutest Cozy Sweaters Under $100

25 of the Cutest Cozy Sweaters Under $100
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
  • STYLECASTER | Best of Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share