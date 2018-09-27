Must-Have Wardrobe Items in Each of Pantone’s Fall/Winter 2018 Colors

You probably know Pantone as the company responsible for those trendy little paint swatches we millennials think are so chic. (You know, the ones we’ve turned into art installations—or rendered ironic.) But in the fashion world, Pantone is known for something way more important: the seasonal trend report.
Each season (fall/winter, spring/summer), Pantone releases a list of the trendiest swatches around. These colors are up-and-comers—shades Pantone expects will pervade the cultural zeitgeist over the next few months. And all of them are pulled from designer collections shown at New York Fashion Week.
So if you didn’t score front-row seats to the baddest and brightest Fall/Winter NYFW shows, you’re not alone. (In fact, you’re in the majority.) But thanks to Pantone, you don’t have to skip a beat, because you can get a quick rundown of fashion’s boldest palettes in minutes—all you have to do is check out the seasonal trend report.
An added bonus: Every shade comes complete with a cute name, like “Valiant Poppy,” a bright red we can’t wait to work into our wardrobes.
This fall and winter, reds, blues, yellow-greens and purples are on the menu—accented by the occasional orange or brown. The star of the show (otherwise known as the Color of the Year) is Ultra Violet—a bright, eye-catching purple that’s certain to turn heads should you be bold enough to wear it in public.
Wondering what other hues made the cut? (And, more importantly, how to wear them?) Fear not—per usual, we’ve got you covered. Scroll on.
Red Pear
We love an autumn burgundy—especially in leather.
Shiny Plonge uniform shirt dress, $2,200 at Calvin Klein
Red Pear
More croc, please.
Mini Priscilla Melbourne, $265 at Brahmin
Red Pear
If you don't love a colorblock, we don't love you. (JK, we'll love you no matter what.)
Calvin Klein colorblocked pleated skirt, $1,400 at Barney's
Valiant Poppy
We're having a major Wizard of Oz moment.
Valentino flounce silk mini dress, $6,200 at Barney's
Valiant Poppy
These boots are made for sockin'. (Ha, get it?)
Mada Lycra bootie, $149 at Calvin Klein
Valiant Poppy
Poppy + corduroy = fall 2018 aesthetic.
Sies Marjan Sander silk corduroy blouse, $695 at Barney's
Nebulas Blue
Nebulas Blue is the new black.
A_Plan_Application belted twill jumpsuit, $1,465 at Barney's
Nebulas Blue
Baseball caps are the highlight of any comfy-cute wardrobe—don't sleep on them.
Prada logo twill baseball cap, $340 at Barney's
Nebulas Blue
Pretty sure this is what high-fashion fairy godmothers wear.
Balenciaga canvas oversized coat, $3,100 at Barney's
Ceylon Yellow
Rain, rain, go away—wait, JK. We want to wear this jacket.
Herschel Forecast raincoat, $100 at Urban Outfitters
Ceylon Yellow
Obsessed.
Haider Ackermann floral relaxed pants, $1,275 at Barney's
Ceylon Yellow
OK, so this crewneck isn't fully representative of the Pantone color. But we can't resist a good pop.
Fendi logo sweatshirt, $1,290 at Barney's
Martini Olive
"I wanna be like Kanye." #Mood.
Printed thermal trench, $220 at Yeezy Supply
Martini Olive
If Victoria Beckham made them, we want them.
Victoria Beckham drawstring trousers, $1,125 at Barney's
Martini Olive
A longline bomber jacket? Yes, please.
Vis a Vis fur-lined bomber jacket, $1,650 at Barney's
Russet Orange
Leopard print is everywhere this season. Why not wear it in a trending hue, too?
House of Harlow 1960 Talia jacket, $198 at Revolve
Russet Orange
Definitive proof that your belt can make a serious statement if you let it.
Orange tape belt, $170 at Ssense
Russet Orange
Orange leather pants are the cold-weather wardrobe staple we didn't know we needed.
Hana leather pant, $995 at Rag & Bone
Ultra Violet
Because when your favorite shoes come in Pantone's Color of the Year, you buy them.
Public Desire stilettos, $21 at ASOS
Ultra Violet
She is warm. She is bold. She is important.
Hadley puffer jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Ultra Violet
Long wool coats will never go out of style.
Lapels wool coat, $150 at Mango
Crocus Petal
Anything lavender gets a yes from us. (Even if we don't know what the hell a "crocus petal" is.)
Weekender puffer jacket, $98 at Free People
Crocus Petal
A seasonal piece we plan to wear year-round.
Michael Lo Sordo bias-cut silk pant, $471 at Revolve
Crocus Petal
Lightweight turtlenecks are the perfect way to transition from warm weather to breezier days.
Lovers + Friends Jade sweater, $148 at Revolve
Limelight
Limelight
A power suit if we've ever seen one.
Sara Battaglia oversized wool blazer, $1,325 at Bergdorf Goodman
Limelight
If we had a ball to wear this to, we so would.
Likely Camden gown, $378 at Revolve
Quetzal Green
This might just be the jacket of our dreams.
Zac Posen embellished coat, $4,990 at Barney's
Quetzal Green
We can't resist a solid pair of overalls—especially when they're this cute.
Outlaw cord overalls, $48 at Princess Polly
Quetzal Green
As if velvet blazers weren't #goals enough already.
Osman Tabby velvet blazer, $1,130 at Barney's
