How STYLECASTER Editor Leah Faye Cooper Does Summer in NYC

As someone who is strongly adverse to cold weather, puffy coats, and all forms of precipitation (especially snow) summer is what keeps New York City and I on good terms. After months of feeling frozen to my core every time I step outside, walking around in breezy dresses, sunglasses, and accessories that scream “it’s finally summer!” is the ultimate respite.

My summertime bucket lists are long and varied—a mix of predictable pleasures like trips to Brooklyn Bridge Park for Ample Hills ice cream, and under-the-radar outings like an outdoor movie courtesy of Rooftop Films. My friends and I have spent many afternoons (and indulged in many tacos) on the Habana Outpost patio, and I like to take at least one solo trip to Rockaway Beach every season, preferably on a weekday when it’s not so crowded and I can spend all day laying out (slathered from head to toe in sunscreen, of course).

There are weekends on Governors Island—marked by aimless exploring and rocking in hammocks—and hours spent poring over vintage finds at the Hester Street Fair. Days in my West Village neighborhood are just as fun, with the warm weather compelling me to do more things outside, like taking dance classes at Hudson River Park.

Ahead, the local spots you’ll find me at this season, along with the looks and PANDORA Jewelry pieces I’ll be wearing, because let’s be real: half the fun of summer is dressing—and accessorizing—for it.

