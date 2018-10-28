Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That’ll Make Mornings Extra Cozy

As a kid, pancakes for breakfast were one of the best things about weekend mornings. As an adult, not much has changed.
While I love bowls of oatmeal and plates of eggs on toast during the week, I often crave something a little more special on weekends. And since I have a little bit of extra time most Saturdays and Sundays, it makes sense to whip up a batch of pancakes a few times a month.
Pancakes really have a lot going for them. For one thing, they’re pretty much a blank, carb-y slate for whatever mix-ins or toppings you’re in the mood for. Banana oatmeal pancakes might be on the menu one morning, and peanut butter chocolate chip pancakes the next.
Plus, pancake recipes are relatively quick—the batter comes together in less than five minutes, and each cake only takes a few minutes to cook. Lastly (and this is my favorite thing about them), you can totally store pancake batter in the fridge for a few days, making on-demand pancakes possible in a cinch, no dirty mixing bowl required.
The following 15 pancake recipes are perfect for fall mornings in, and they’re easy enough for beginner cooks. Pick a few to cook on repeat this season, or make it your mission to try them all.
The Best Pumpkin Pancakes
You can't have a perfect fall without indulging in at least one stack of pumpkin pancakes.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Somewhat Simple.
3-Ingredient Paleo Pumpkin Pancakes with Caramel Sauce
If gluten and grains aren't for you, these paleo pancakes are a must-make this season.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Paleo Grubs.
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Photo:
Creme de la Crumb.
Hot Chocolate Pancakes
If it's too early for hot chocolate, you can swap in this hot chocolate pancake stack.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Handle the Heat.
Cinnamon Pear Pancakes
These slightly sweet pancakes are energizing and totally delicious, whether you're planning to spend your day hiking a mountain or chilling on the couch.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Katalyst Health.
Buttermilk Pecan Pancakes
These extra fluffy pancakes have pecans and maple syrup, the two best parts of pumpkin pie.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
See Vanessa Craft.
Mocha Pancakes
You know what I love more than coffee with breakfast? Coffee in breakfast.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Cake Whiz.
Cranberry Pancakes and Brown Butter Cranberry Maple Syrup
Nutty brown butter and tart cranberries balance this satisfying pancake recipe, which you'll want to keep making through the winter.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Love and Cupcakes.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes
PB&J isn't just for sandwiches. These peanutty pancakes are slathered with a fruity topping, and the whole thing will make you nostalgic for packed school lunch.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Crunchy Creamy Sweet.
The Best Protein Pancakes
If you're looking for pancakes that'll really help you power through the morning, this is the best protein pancake recipe around.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Pinch of Yum.
Fluffy Ricotta Pancakes
If you've never tried making pancakes with ricotta cheese, give these a try over the weekend. The creamy ricotta adds richness and fluffiness at the same time, plus a hint of flavor that sets these cakes apart.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Just So Tasty.
Easy Lemon Pancakes
A little sweet and a little sour, these zesty pancakes will wake you right up.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Carmela Pop.
Oatmeal Walnut Banana Caramel Pancakes
Want a hearty stack of pancakes that tastes like dessert but packs plenty of good-for-you ingredients? This recipe is filled with fiber and healthy fats, and will please both kids and adults.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Picky Palate.
Gingerbread Pancakes
Maybe you think it's a little early for Christmas-y flavors. Obviously, I don't.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Cooking Classy.
Snickerdoodle Pancakes
Want to have your cake and eat your cookie too? These pancakes will help you do just that.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Number 2 Pencil.