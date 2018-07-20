Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

If you’ve ever seen pampas grass, you know it looks something like peacock feathers—except the feathery ends are solidly beige or light pink, not myriad shades of blue and green. It’s really just a clump of super tall grass, some of which sprouts flowers (the aforementioned peacock feathers) and some of which doesn’t. Honestly, pampas grass is a pretty unassuming plant; I grew up with one in my front yard, and I never paid it much attention.
But several creative wedding decorators have elevated pampas grass from unassuming plant status to straight-up fairytale wedding essential.
According to our friends at Pinterest, people are saving pampas grass wedding decor photos 500 percent more this year than they were last year. And the photos are stunning. I had no idea that random plant in my front yard could be repurposed in such beautiful ways: hung from the ceiling, used as a unique centerpiece, turned into a one-of-a-kind altar and more.
I’ve spent a couple hours perusing the “pampas grass” tag on Pinterest, and I’m now officially convinced the plant is a must-have at any outdoor wedding. It’s a low-maintenance alternative to floral arrangements at beach weddings, it adds a distinctly bohemian vibe to any backyard gathering and its pastel color palette juxtaposes beautifully with evergreen trees at woodsier events.
The best part: It’s not just pretty—it’s unexpected. Instead of opting for standard flowers, you chose grass (and you made it look good). If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what it is.
Ahead, you’ll find 27 of the loveliest pampas grass wedding decor photos I found in my hours-long Pinterest rabbit hole. What’s better: With nearly all of these photos, you’ll be able to click through and see the rest of the wedding photos, so you can see the rest of the decor accompanying the pampas grass (the more inspo, the merrier).
Photo:
Katie Pritchard Photography.
Who needs suspended flowers when you have suspended pampas grass?
Photo:
Natalie Norton Photography.
This wedding proves pampas grass complements darker, sultrier colors just as well as it complements pretty pastels.
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Junebug Weddings.
Bring your favorite printed rug outside, hang some pampas grass from your delightfully makeshift wedding arch and call it a day.
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Kurt Boomer.
Photo:
Mirelle Carmichael Photography.
Lining the walkway with pampas grass might obstruct the view for your wedding guests, but it'll also create a straight-up idyllic vibe. (Priorities.)
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Amber Events.
Photo:
The the Knot Santorini.
The juxtaposition of beach-worthy pampas grass and forest-worthy evergreen trees works surprisingly well here.
Photo:
@rockmywedding/Instagram.
One of the most stunning minimalist banquet tables I've ever seen.
Photo:
@soulflowersf/Instagram.
The pampas grass works with the home in the background to create an upscale rustic vibe.
Photo:
Tyler Branch.
Photo:
The Nichols Photographers.
Photo:
Jenna Joseph Photography.
Remember, yellow and violet are complementary colors. So pair that beautifully washed-out pampas grass with deep blue-violet flowers to create a stunningly punchy color combo.
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Samuel Goh.
Photo:
Carmen Roberts Photography.
Photo:
Jonny Scott Photography.
Pair pampas grass with your favorite jewel tones to create an out-of-the-box, but totally beautiful color palette.
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Leigh Miller Photography.
Photo:
Redfield Photography.
Nod to the pampas grass trend without going full-force by subtly working it in with other plants (similar to how you'd use baby breath in a bouquet).
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Sarah Ascanio.
Set the scene from start to finish by planting pampas grass along the sidewalk leading to your wedding location.
See more of the wedding here.
Photo:
Ali Vagnini Photography.
The perfect low-key centerpiece. (And unlike large floral arrangements, it won't block your view.)
Photo:
Sarah Kathleen Photography.