Pampas Grass Is the Underrated Plant Every Outdoor Wedding Needs

If you’ve ever seen pampas grass, you know it looks something like peacock feathers—except the feathery ends are solidly beige or light pink, not myriad shades of blue and green. It’s really just a clump of super tall grass, some of which sprouts flowers (the aforementioned peacock feathers) and some of which doesn’t. Honestly, pampas grass is a pretty unassuming plant; I grew up with one in my front yard, and I never paid it much attention.

But several creative wedding decorators have elevated pampas grass from unassuming plant status to straight-up fairytale wedding essential.

According to our friends at Pinterest, people are saving pampas grass wedding decor photos 500 percent more this year than they were last year. And the photos are stunning. I had no idea that random plant in my front yard could be repurposed in such beautiful ways: hung from the ceiling, used as a unique centerpiece, turned into a one-of-a-kind altar and more.

I’ve spent a couple hours perusing the “pampas grass” tag on Pinterest, and I’m now officially convinced the plant is a must-have at any outdoor wedding. It’s a low-maintenance alternative to floral arrangements at beach weddings, it adds a distinctly bohemian vibe to any backyard gathering and its pastel color palette juxtaposes beautifully with evergreen trees at woodsier events.

The best part: It’s not just pretty—it’s unexpected. Instead of opting for standard flowers, you chose grass (and you made it look good). If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what it is.

Ahead, you’ll find 27 of the loveliest pampas grass wedding decor photos I found in my hours-long Pinterest rabbit hole. What’s better: With nearly all of these photos, you’ll be able to click through and see the rest of the wedding photos, so you can see the rest of the decor accompanying the pampas grass (the more inspo, the merrier).