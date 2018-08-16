StyleCaster
Share

A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Lindsey Lanquist
by
7 Shares
A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Ecce Home.

I’m really, really bad at keeping plants alive. I once thought I’d successfully raised a succulent when I noticed my echeveria growing increasingly tall—until I learned echeveria plants only do that when they’re starved for light. Needless to say, that succulent is no longer with us, and I’ve just about given up on my efforts to become a plant mom.

The thing is, plants are beautiful. Their ability to warm a space is pretty much unrivaled by other forms of decor. And when your go-to interior-design aesthetic is as “industrial bohemian” as mine is (at least, according to Pinterest), parting with plants is a hard thing to do.

Thankfully, savvy interior designers have found a way around this: decorating with individual palm leaves.

MORE: The Best Plant-Inspired Decor for the Black-Thumbed (Yet Stylish) Among Us

Putting a single leaf in a vase and calling it a day is a pretty weird thing to do when it comes to filling a space, but somehow, the palm leaf trend works. (It probably has something to do with how massive palm leaves are—seriously, they’re huge.) Plus, it’s so damn easy. All you need is a palm leaf and a statement vase, and voila—trend instantly accomplished.

Not to mention, you can get palm leaves anywhere. Most of them are faux—a thing I’d typically be very wary of—but fake palm leaves look a lot better (and less obvious) than fake flowers. This is coming from a girl who once vowed to never put fake plants in her home, so trust me when I say I’m surprisingly onboard.

MORE: Low-Light-Loving Houseplants That Can Survive in Sun-Deprived Homes

Below, you’ll find 16 different ways to try the single palm leaf trend for yourself. Who knows? It might just be the black-thumb-friendly plant decor option you’ve been waiting for.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Display two leaves next to your favorite print to take the display from bold to bolder.

Photo: When Sara Smiles.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

A faux tropical plant displayed in front of tropical wallpaper? Yes, please.

Photo: Decora con Rojas.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Stock up on massive, statement-making vases—you're gonna need 'em.

Photo: Ecce Home.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

A maximalist plant for a maximalist display.

Photo: Simples Decoração.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Your beautiful palm leaves will bring out the bright greens in the rest of your decor.

Photo: Decora con Rojas.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

The perfect way to balance a hanging mirror.

Photo: Brit + Co.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Cut your palm leaves shorter if you want them to hug the top of your vase.

Photo: Erika Lapresto/Woman's Day.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Going for a minimal look? Opt for a taller vase—ideally, a clear one.

Photo: When Sara Smiles.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Not a single palm leaf, but definitely single-palm-leaf-inspired.

Photo: Show Home.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

An excellent way to add some color to an all-white room.

Photo: Dabito.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Choose a vase in a color that complements the rich green tones of palm leaves.

Photo: The Glitter Guide.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

An easy way to brighten up your bathroom.

Photo: Sarah Sherman Samuel.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Play with proportions by stocking up on leaves of different sizes.

Photo: Pottery Barn.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

I mean, what else were you going to put in that corner?

Photo: Daniela/Pinterest.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

You can seriously put them anywhere.

Photo: Mister and Mrs Sharp.
STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing

Who needs a nightstand when you have a beautiful plant by your bedside?

Photo: Ecce Home.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The New Tiny Home Trend That's Going to Give You Major Wanderlust

The New Tiny Home Trend That's Going to Give You Major Wanderlust
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
  • STYLECASTER | A Single Palm Leaf Is the Underrated Decor Piece Your Home Is Missing
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share