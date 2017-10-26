StyleCaster
The 20 Best Pairs of Over-the-Knee Boots at Every Price Point

Kristen Bousquet
by
For those who love dresses and skirts, fall and winter can make it hard to wear your favorite pieces without freezing your ass off. Enter over-the-knee boots, which are definitely warmer than pants, and especially when paired with tights or jeans, will keep you warm, dry, and chic. They’re also on the feet of every street style star out there, so there’s no shortage of inspiration in terms of how to wear them.

From classic black leather thigh-high boots to those with fun prints and colors, there’s a pair of over-the-knee boots for every woman. We love that these stylish kicks are totally appropriate for the typical work day, but you can also make them sexier for nighttime.

Ready to commit to your next new pair of over-the-knee boots? Check out 20 picks that will keep you strolling in style all fall and winter.

Mixed Signals Satin Thigh High Boots, $108; at Tobi

 

 

Velvet Over-the-Knee Boots, $58; at Forever 21

Krystan Black Suede Thigh High Boots, $69; at Lulus

Over-the-Knee Denim Sock Boots, $78; at Forever 21

Nectarine Over The Knee Boot, $80; at Belk

Gillian Brown Print Velvet Over the Knee Boots, $89; at Lulus

Clear Thigh-High Lucite Boots, $78; at Forever 21

Grace Boots, $398; at Botkier

Sass to Spare Thigh High Boot, $85; at Modcloth

Adelle Knee High Boot, $248; at Nordstrom

Rebel Rebel Lace Up Thigh High Boots, $108; at Tobi

Snake a Stand Over-the-Knee Boot, $120; at Nasty Gal

You Should Be High Love Over-the-Knee Boot, $90; at Nasty Gal

Brandi Over-The-Knee Boot, $298; at Free People

So Much Yes Taupe Suede Over the Knee Boots, $49; at Lulus

Dolce Vita Emmy Studded Suede Thigh High Boots, $200; at Tobi

LFL by Lust For Life Boots, $118; at Forever 21

Moon Tan Suede Leather Embroidered Over the Knee Boots, $158; at Lulus

Outer Limits Stretch Boot, $248; at Free People

Carl Over-The-Knee Boots, $520; at Free People

