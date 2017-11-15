StyleCaster
30 Thanksgiving Day Outfits That Are Comfy (Yet Stylish)

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We all know the true meaning of Thanksgiving is food, family, friends, food and food—but that doesn’t mean, however, that fashion can’t sneak its way in, too. We’re all usually in a bind the morning of Thanksgiving looking for something to wear that is both stylish, appropriate and, well, forgiving.

MORE: 7 Ways to Host a High-Style, Low-Stress Thanksgiving

Chances are you’ll be stuffing your face with turkey and mashed potatoes, playing with your little cousins, and trying to show your family how grown up you are since last Thanksgiving, so finding the perfect outfit is key. It can be challenging, but we’re here with some stylish yet appropriate outfits that you can copy for tonight’s holiday dinner.

MORE: 27 Celebrities on Their Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes

Click through the slideshow to check them out.

Originally published November 2014. Updated November 2017.

1 of 30
What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Daria Daria

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Cara Loren

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Collage Vintage

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Pauline

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: With Love From Kat

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Lovely Pepa

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Dulceida

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: The Little Magpie

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Sea of Shoes

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Pauline

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Tlnique

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Lucitisima

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Stone Fox Style

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: On The Racks

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Street Manifesto

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Scent of Obsession

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Mango & Salt

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Fashion & Style

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Barefoot Blonde

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Framboise Fashion

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Alex's Closet

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Scent of Obsession

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: We The People Style

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: My Blonde Gal

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: Daria Daria

What to Wear On Thanksgiving

Photo: El Blog de Silvia

