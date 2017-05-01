The Ultimate Butt Dictionary: 50 Backside-Related Terms To Master

It’s no secret: The whole world has gone butt-wild. Blame it on Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, but we’re all completely obsessed with behinds—and what better way to celebrate said obsession than with a ton of puns and other words for butt?

We’ve rounded up 50 ass-related terms to master—everything from slang words to medical terms used to describe behinds. You’re welcome.

Trust us when we tell you these aren’t like those SAT words that never came in handy ever again, these terms are all too essential. After all, you don’t want to fall behind (yes, bad pun very much intended).

1. Anal: Anal sex or anal intercourse is the insertion and thrusting of a penis into a person’s anus, or anus and rectum, for sexual pleasure.

2. Anilingus: An oral and anal sex act where one person stimulates the anus of another person using their mouth. Rimjob is a common slang term for this sex act.

3. Anus: The external opening of the rectum.

4. Apple Bottom: A slang term for a woman with a large, round ass.

5. Ass: A word used to describe one’s butt. Also a popular swear word.

6. Backdoor: A slang term for the anus.

7. Back Pack: A slang term for a woman with a large butt.

8. Badunkadonk: A slang word for a female butt which is extremely large in comparison to her body.

9. Belfie: A selfie of one’s butt.

10. Bony Ass: A flat butt.

11. Booty: American slang for buttocks.

12. Booty Pop: A dance move in which one shakes their butt but not other part of their body.

13. Booty Shorts: Very short, shorts, most often worn by women.

14. Bubble Butt: A person whose rear end is spherical, and protrudes upwards and outwards, usually out of proportion with the rest of their body.

15. Bum: Slang for butt, most commonly used in the U.K.

16. Buns: The curvy contour of a woman’s butt muscles as seen from behind.

17. Bustle: An undergarment common in the mid-to-late 19th century used to expand the fullness of a woman’s skirt to give the appearance of her having a bigger butt.

17. Butt Acne: Acne found on the buttocks region.

18. Buttaholic: Term for someone who loves to look at and talk about women’s butts.

19. Butt Augmentation: Plastic surgery to change or enhance the butt.

20. Butt Cheeks: The two sides of the buttocks.

21. Butt Cleavage: The exposure of the buttocks and the butt crack between them, often because of low-slung or loose pants.

22. Butt Dial: When someone’s cell phone accidentally makes a call.

23. Butt Dimples: Slang for cellulite, or fat deposits, right beneath the skin’s surface on one’s butt.

24. Butt Plug: An instrument inserted into ones rectum, usually for sexual pleasure.

25. Callipygian: Derived from Ancient Greek describing someone with “beautiful buttocks.”

26. Derrière: Originating from French, this is substitute for the word butt.

27. Donk: A slang term used to describe a round, attractive, butt.

28. Enema: The injection of liquid into the rectum and colon by way of the anus.

29. Ghetto Booty: A slang term used to describe a woman with a large butt.

32. Glutes: Muscles in the butt.

31. Gluteus Maximus: This muscle is the largest of the gluteal group. Also the largest muscle in the body.

32. Jiggle Butt: A slang term for a woman with a big butt that shakes when she walks.

33. Mooning: The act of baring one’s bare butt in public.

34. Money Maker: A slang term for a woman’s butt.

35. Muffin Butt: A slang term for a woman wearing tight pants that causes her lower back fat to look like a muffin top, and her actual butt to look like the base of the muffin.

36. Pancake Butt: Slang for when one’s butt has absolutely no shape to it, and looks flat like a pancake.

37. Pygophilia: Sexual arousal from seeing or touching the buttocks of another person.

38. Patootie: A word used to substitute for butt with a nice connotation.

40. Plumber’s Crack: A slang term for butt crack.

41. Proctologist: A doctor who specializes in intestines and anuses.

42. Rectum: The final section of the large intestine, terminating at the anus.

43. Sodomy: Anal intercourse committed by a man with another man or a woman. The term often has a negative connotation.

44. Spanking: The act of repeatedly slapping a butt with one’s open hand.

45. Tail: A slang term to describe a woman’s butt, as well as sex with a woman.

46. Thong: Underwear designed to cover a woman from the front while leave most, or all, of her butt uncovered.

47. Tukhus: A Yiddish word for butt.

48. Twerking: A type of dancing in which an individual gets into a low squatting stance, while hip thrusting.

49. Waist-Hip Ratio: The ratio of the circumference of the waist to that of the hips (measured at the widest portion of the buttocks). Used as both an indicator of health and attractiveness.

50. Wedgie: When a person’s underwear is wedged between the buttocks.

Originally published January 2015. Updated May 2017.