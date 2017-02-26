The Best, Brightest, Most Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Oscars Instagrams

The Oscars are in full swing right now, in case you hadn’t noticed. Jimmy Kimmel is going political (sort of); Meryl Streep tripped on the red carpet (but recovered just fine); oh, yeah, and the ladies of the red carpet are straight killing it this year. But everyone knows that the best part of any awards show are the behind-the-scenes Instagrams shared from the personal accounts of stars and their glam squads.
From Jessica Biel sharing the inside scoop on her hair to Taraji P. Henson posting a shot of her swaggy Oscars champagne to Emma Roberts having a moment in vintage Armani to Hailee Steinfeld giving the details on her Essie nail polish to Halle Berry revealing a dramatically-lit moment “at the ball,” we found the best, brightest, sparkliest, most memorable behind-the-scenes Instagrams of the Oscars this year. Enjoy!
Ruth Negga
"We love Ruth Negga, who portrayed our client Mildred Loving in @lovingthefilm," the ACLU posted. "Thank you for wearing the blue ACLU ribbon and representing the ACLU on the red carpet."
Photo:
instagram / @aclu_nationwide
Janelle Monae
Monae posted an intimate video first thing this morning. "As a little girl, I always dreamt of going to the Oscars—and I get to go today," she said.
Taraji P. Henson
Photo:
instagram / @tarajiphenson
Hailee Steinfeld
"Rockin' Buy Me A Cameo tonight," Steinfeld wrote of her Essie nail polish.
Photo:
instagram / @haileesteinfeld
Halle Berry
"At the ball!" she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @halleberry
Emma Roberts
Photo:
instagram / @emmaroberts
Jessica Biel
"First client down, 3 to go!" hairstylist Adir Abergel wrote. "A little sneak peek at the prep for @jessicabiel look. I can't wait for you to see."
Photo:
instagram / @hairbyadir
Jessica Biel
Adir Abergel revealed that he used Virtue Labs hair products for Biel's hair, along with a Dyson hair dryer (and we spot a Mason Pearson brush, of course).
Photo:
instagram / @hairbyadir
Jessica Biel
Photo:
instagram / @hairbyadir
Jessica Biel
Biel shouted-out Adir Abergel for hair and Kara Yoshimoto for makeup.
Photo:
instagram / @jessicabiel
Heidi Klum
"Oscars Glam from start to finish!" Klum wrote. She used Wendy Iles for hair, Linda Hay for makeup, Tom Bachik for nails and Maryam Malakpour as her stylist. Iles used her own finishing serum on Klum's hair.
Heidi Klum
Klum was clearly feeling her Alberta Ferreti gown.
Heidi Klum
Klum also thanked Tom Bachik for her "pretty nails."
Photo:
instagram / @heidiklum
Scarlett Johansson
Tom Bachik also did Johansson's nails, along with Frankie Boyd on makeup and Jenny Cho on hair. Here's the full team, celebrating their Oscars glam night.
Scarlett Johansson
Frankie Boyd posted a major Nars haul, which she used on Johansson—tonight was her first time ever doing makeup for the Oscars!
Photo:
instagram / @frankieboyd
Scarlett Johansson
Frankie Boyd also used La Mer on Johansson tonight.
Photo:
instagram / @frankieboyd
Scarlett Johansson
"Coiffed," Jenny Cho wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @jennychohair
Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer
"Queens," Spencer posted.
Photo:
instagram / @therealoctaviaspencer
Brie Larson
"Still can't believe it. Excited for tonight!!!!" Larson wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @brielarson
Brie Larson
Photo:
instagram / @brielarson
Viola Davis
"My family," Davis posted 15 minutes before she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Fences.
Photo:
instagram / @violadavis
Janelle Monae and Ciara
"Happy Sunday ☺️. Proud Of This Lady ❤️ #Oscars Weekend," Ciara wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @ciara
Ciara
"Getting Ready. #EJAF25 #oscars," she wrote, tagging Elton John's 25th annual Oscars viewing party.
Photo:
instagram / @ciara
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Photo:
instagram / @ciara
Lin-Manuel Miranda and His Mom, Luz
"Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mom support the ACLU at the #oscars tonight," the ACLU posted.
Photo:
instagram / @aclu_nationwide
Justin Timberlake
Photo:
instagram / @justintimberlake
Jimmy Kimmel
The Oscars host roasted Matt Damon before going on to roast him some more in his opening monologue. "Best Picture Vominee Matt Damon #Oscars," Kimmel wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @jimmykimmel