This Summer, Orange Really Is the New Black

Orange seems like the kind of color that should be exclusively reserved for citrus, pumpkins, and Halloween decor. But this summer, social media users have reclaimed the color orange, collectively deeming it the shade of the season.
This news comes straight from our friends at Pinterest, who courteously let us know that orange clothes and accessories are being pinned 190 percent more this year than they were last year. That’s a massive jump, but a quick glance at your favorite online store, Instagram feed, or surroundings will reveal this data is spot-on. It’s orange’s world now, and we’re just living in it.
Normally, this information would send me into a frenzy. Unlike many of my New York City peers, I’m a fan of infusing my wardrobe with color. A quick peak inside my closet would reveal an array of bubblegum pinks, olive greens, and myriad shades of blue. But orange is one shade I’ve yet to master. And I’ve never really had a reason to figure it out—until now.
Well, challenge accepted. I perused my favorite stores to dig up every excellent orange thing I could find, and I’ve compiled those clothing items and accessories right here, into StyleCaster’s definitive (shopping) guide to all things orange.
Tie-Front Top, $42
Pair this tie-front top with your favorite jeans for a no-fuss look that still feels chic.
Buy it here: $42, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Apiece Apart One-Shoulder Dress, $495
Combine this burnt orange dress with jewel-toned accessories for a bold, bohemian get-up you can wear during summer or fall.
Buy it here: $495, Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
The Cats Meow Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $16
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Striped Scoop Neck Cami, $9
Everyone needs a go-to summer cami.
Buy it here: $9, Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Ganni Clark Shorts, $125
These ruffled shorts are almost too cute to resist.
Buy it here: $125, Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Noisy May Peplum Top, $26
An orange top that will take you from spring to summer.
Buy it here: $26, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Fringe Sliders, $25
A fringe-y, feminine spin on the classic slide.
Buy it here: $25, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Urban Renewal Remnant Striped Short, $39
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Brushstroke Print Cami, $15
For anyone who likes a bolder print.
Buy it here: $15, Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Lisa Marie Fernandez Cotton Top, $395
I want to plan a beach trip just so I have an excuse to wear this top and skirt set.
Buy it here: $395, Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Antonello Liscia Strisce Multi Tote, $525
This burnt orange bag will make a serious statement—and hold all your stuff.
Buy it here: $525, Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Off-the-Shoulder Lettuce-Edge Top, $8
This off-the-shoulder top looks incredibly comfortable.
Buy it here: $8, Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Crinkle Textured Swimsuit, $45
Go all in on the orange trend and get a new one-piece.
Buy it here: $45, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Spectrum Sunglasses, $30
They might not protect your eyes from the sun, but at least they look cool.
Buy it here: $30, Free People
Photo:
Free People
Floral Square Neck Dress, $18
A floral sundress is a summer staple. Why not make yours orange?
Buy it here: $18, Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Cropped Button-Down Hawaiian Shirt, $49
A fresh approach to your dad's go-to travel look.
Buy it here: $49, Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Color Pop Corduroy Button-Down, $49
Honestly, I've already added this to my wishlist. (I'm going through a button-down outerwear phase.)
Buy it here: $49, Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Tight Lines Striped Crop Top, $36
If orange crop tops, cutoff shorts, and retro white sunglasses don't say summer, I don't know what does.
Buy it here: $36, Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Champion and UO Washed Twill Baseball Hat, $29
Keep the sun out of your eyes with this head-turning baseball cap.
Buy it here: $29, Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Tiered Daisy Skirt, $18
This printed skirt looks great on its own and even better when paired with its matching top.
Buy it here: $18, Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Vero Moda Bright Sweatshirt , $16
A lightweight sweatshirt for all your breezy summer day needs.
Buy it here: $16, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Cross Front Floral Crop Top, $28
Who can resist a crop top during the summer?
Buy it here: $28, Topshop
Photo:
Topshop
Splendid x Margherita Capri Caftan, $188
The perfect juncture of comfort and style.
Buy it here: $188, Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
Far Out Translucent Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $16
Don't want to commit to a full-blown orange outfit? Opt for a bold pair of sunnies, instead.
Buy it here: $16, Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Boohoo Exaggerated Sleeve Cropped Top, $32
I just love the sleeves on this crop top.
Buy it here: $32, ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Printed Marigold Block Heel, $70
These chunky heels are an easy way to add color to any look.
Buy it here: $70, Free People
Photo:
Free People
Sunny Sun Set, $98
BRB, buying this right now.
Buy it here: $98, Free People
Photo:
Free People