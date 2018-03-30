StyleCaster
The Best Open-Toed Shoes to Spring for This Season

The Best Open-Toed Shoes to Spring for This Season

Photo: Getty Images

Our toes (and the rest of our bodies) are ready for spring and it’s about time we decorate our feet in florals, platforms, mules, and more. We’re rounding up the best open-toed shoes for spring, and the only thing you’re missing is a fresh pedicure.

This spring we’re seeing a bevy of white, yellow, and red shoes, plus a ton of embellishments, intricate detailing, and even some fruit prints! This spring’s sartorial vibe is all about not taking yourself too seriously, and we fully support this movement. So throw on some banana mules (slide 14) or even a vinyl floral heel (slide 6) and get ready to step into the new season with your best foot (and shoe) forward.

Statement Buckle
Photo: Getty Images
The Pool Slides

Slides, $395 at Brian Atwood

Floral Slides

Slides, $715 at Charlotte Olympia

Date Night Mule
Photo: Getty Images
Everything Embroidered

Sandal, $760 at Fratelli Rossetti

Vinyl Things

Heels, $65

Embroidered

0 at Sophia Webster

Pretty in Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Palm Platform

Platform, $455 at Stuart Weitzman

Platform Sandal

Sandal, $130 at UGG

The Office Slide
Photo: Getty Images
The Red Sandals

Ritch Erani sandals, $395 at Farfetch

Fringe Alert

Mules, $189.95 at Tony Bianco

Tied with a Bow
Photo: Getty Images
Those Mules are Bananas

Mules, $33 at Lulus

Party Block Heel

Heels, $89 at Guess

Feather Frenzy
Photo: Getty Images
Flower Power

Jordana x Madden Girl sandals, $49.95 at Steve Madden

Sunshine Sandals

Sandals, $32.99 at Target

Metal Details
Photo: Getty Images
Denim Mules

Mule, $158 at Bernardo

Glitter Platforms
Photo: Getty Images
Emerald Mule

Heel, $450 at Bruno Magli

Animal Instincts
Photo: Getty Images
Color Block Platforms

Heels, $198 at Botkier

Casual Slides
Photo: Getty Images
Espadrille Wedges

Wedges, $56 (was $69.95) at Gap

Sweet Velvet
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Slingbacks

Anne Klein Sandals, $90 at Lord & Taylor

Neon Necessity
Photo: Getty Images
Hello Darlin'

Sandals, $148 at Draper James

Studded
Photo: Getty Images
Studded

Sandals, $265 at Senso

The Wooden Heel

Heels, $120 at Clarks

