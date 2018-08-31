These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door Off, Stat

As someone who derives a lot of enjoyment from acquiring pretty things, I cherish any opportunity I get to display my stuff. One of the greatest perks of my current Brooklyn apartment? The kitchen comes with open shelf space—the perfect place to exhibit my mixed-and-matched ceramic mug collection, as well as the pretty pink Anthropologie glassware I bought myself as a birthday present last year.

This kind of decor curation is fit not only for those who love to shop, but also for those who appreciate some level of practicality in their lives. Rather than buying a bunch of trinkets for that shelf in your kitchen, you can display the dishes you already have. If they’re cute, they serve the dual purpose of dinnerware and decor—a win for efficiency and aesthetics, alike.

Of course, kitchen shelves aren’t the only open displays home decor enthusiasts have access to. This year in particular, thoughtful decorators are popularizing open closets, which are pretty much exactly what they sound like—closets without doors.

According to Pinterest, searches and saves for “open closets” are up 126 percent this year—meaning more and more people are getting creative with the way they’re storing and displaying their clothing. From color-coordinating achromatic selections to putting purses out like actual decor, people are having all kinds of fun adding carefully curated whimsy to their homes through open closets.

Ahead, 17 photos full of open closet inspiration for anyone considering going doorless—or even those who aren’t. (But the latter group should be warned: The following photos are so cute you might rip your closet door off before finishing the article.)