15 One-Shoulder Dresses That Give Off Zero Bridesmaid Vibes

It’s been nearly two years since the off-the-shoulder trend took the street style scene by storm, and now, at no point since the ’80s have off-the-shoulder tops been so ubiquitous. Even slouchy, single-shoulder-baring sweaters made their debut last fall. The trend, which is equally sexy and coy, have given way to one-shoulder tops, but when it comes to dresses, a décolletage-baring style can often veer into bridesmaid territory real quick.

Luckily, there are a few things to look out for when you’re shopping for a single-shoulder dress without looking like you’re ready to catch the bouquet: steer clear of chiffon or pleats, and instead opt for something of a lightweight cotton, like poplin or twill. And once you’ve found a style you love, pair it with a thick-soled mule or a casual sandal, rather than the strappy stilettos most bridesmaids are required to fork over three figures for (but that’s neither here nor there).

Ahead, 15 one-shoulder dresses that are both majorly chic and on-trend. And not a single one will give you bridesmaid vibes.