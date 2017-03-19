StyleCaster
15 One-Shoulder Dresses That Give Off Zero Bridesmaid Vibes

It’s been nearly two years since the off-the-shoulder trend took the street style scene by storm, and now, at no point since the ’80s have off-the-shoulder tops been so ubiquitous. Even slouchy, single-shoulder-baring sweaters made their debut last fall. The trend, which is equally sexy and coy, have given way to one-shoulder tops, but when it comes to dresses, a décolletage-baring style can often veer into bridesmaid territory real quick.

Luckily, there are a few things to look out for when you’re shopping for a single-shoulder dress without looking like you’re ready to catch the bouquet: steer clear of chiffon or pleats, and instead opt for something of a lightweight cotton, like poplin or twill. And once you’ve found a style you love, pair it with a thick-soled mule or a casual sandal, rather than the strappy stilettos most bridesmaids are required to fork over three figures for (but that’s neither here nor there).

Ahead, 15 one-shoulder dresses that are both majorly chic and on-trend. And not a single one will give you bridesmaid vibes.

ASOS Floral Scuba One Shoulder Pephem Midi Dress, $68; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Zimmerman Ruffled Floral-Print Wrap Dress, $850; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Missguided One Shoulder Double Ruffle Shift Dress, $38; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Topshop One-Shoulder Shift Dress, $55; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

ASOS Curve Bow and Tie Detail Sun Dress, $38; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Cushnie Et Ochs One-Shoulder Color Blocked Dress, $1,395; at Moda Operandi

Photo: Moda Operandi

Pixie Market Sammy One-Shoulder Black Knot Tie Dress, $112; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Kimchi Blue Floral Mesh Asymmetrical Maxi Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Zara Dress with Tulle Sleeve, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Jonathan Simkhai Ruffled Silk-Satin Dress, $895; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Fame + Partners Oscar Dress, $299; at Fame + Partners

Photo: Fame + Partners

H&M One-Shoulder Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Weili Zheng One Shoulder Knit Dress, $185; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop

T by Alexander Wang Asymmetrical Dress, $425; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Cinq A Sept Dulcina Dress, $465; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

