20 Small Portion Dinner Recipes That Won’t Leave You with Days of Leftovers

20 Small Portion Dinner Recipes That Won't Leave You with Days of Leftovers

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Dinner Recipe Ideas | Healthy Single Person Meal Ideas
Photo: Pinch of Yum

Making recipes when you live alone can be tough at times, as the ones you’ll find on Pinterest are usually fit for a family of four. When you’re only cooking for one, single person dinner recipes are the perfect go-to option for making yourself a filling meal that won’t leave you with a week’s worth of leftovers. (Hey, as much as we love them, do you really want to reheat the same meal more than once or twice in a row?)

From savory Zucchini Corn Chowder to spicy Mexican Taco Salad, your single-portion dinners no longer have to be as boring as tossing a chicken breast on the stove with some asparagus and a side salad.

Spice things up in the kitchen, single or not, with these small portion dinner recipes in the gallery below.

 

 

Zucchini Corn Chowder

Photo: Damn Delicious

Thai Noodle Salad

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Skinny Egg Salad Sliders

Photo: Damn Delicious

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Boats

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Lighter Spaghetti Pea Carbonara

Photo: Chef Savvy

BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad

Photo: Baking with Blondie

Taco Salad

Photo: Damn Delicious

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Garlic Cilantro Lime Slaw

Photo: Pinch of Yum

Salmon and Couscous

Photo: Jamie Oliver

Veggie Hummus Sandwich

Photo: Cooking Classy

Southwestern Wraps

Photo: Jo Cooks

Avocado Sandwich

Photo: Hurry Up the Food

California Turkey Club Wrap

Photo: Tastes Lovely

Pork Pita with Fried Black Beans and Apple Celery Slaw

Photo: Singly Scrumptious

Superfood Green Smoothie Bowl

Photo: The Roasted Root

Kale and Quinoa Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Photo: Jo Cooks

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

Photo: Jo Cooks

Summer Salad Strawberry Vinaigrette

Photo: Occasionally Eggs

Creamy Pork Chop with Mustard and Apples

Photo: Singly Scrumptious

Easy Fettuccine Alfredo for One

Photo: Baking Mischief

