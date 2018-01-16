StyleCaster
20 On-Trend Clutches to Add to Your Handbag Collection

20 On-Trend Clutches to Add to Your Handbag Collection

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | On-Trend Clutches
Photo: Getty Images

Any fashion-conscious woman knows what a major role accessories can play in an outfit. For everyday use, we might grab the same goes-with-everything handbag, but when we’re headed somewhere special—a wedding or black-tie event, say—or even a casual event that you just don’t want to lug a giant tote to, clutches can be key.

Whether you’re more of a classic gal and go with a striped or textured clutch, or you’re ready to try something over-the-top or extra-fancy, there is an on-trend clutch that will perfectly compliment your outfit.

Ready to see some of our current favorite shoppable clutches, along with the best styling inspo? Click through the slideshow ahead.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Street style star wearing a black and white Balenciaga clutch
Textured

Whether it's velvet, suede, or fuzzy, all the interesting textures can be seen on street style stars everywhere (even on their handbags!) lately. Paired with simple garments, these clutches can serve as a talking point everyone will ask about.

Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Vienna burgundy velvet wristlet clutch
Textured

Vienna burgundy velvet wristlet clutch, $44 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Neely & Chloe No. 23 The Large Clutch Suede
Textured

Neely & Chloe No. 23 The Large Clutch Suede, $188 at Neely & Chloe

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Lulus Wild Nights rust red velvet foldover clutch
Textured

Lulus Wild Nights rust red velvet foldover clutch, $48 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Street style star wearing a graphic striped clutch
Striped

Stripes are the ultra-modern pattern that will truly never go out of style. Whether they're created with sequins, go up and down, or side-to-side, this classic pattern works nicely with just about any outfit and will stay on-trend for years to come.

Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Adrianna Papell Viola stone trim minaudiere bag
Striped

Adrianna Papell Viola stone trim minaudiere bag, $102 at Adrianna Papell

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Stella & Dot City Slim clutch
Striped

Stella & Dot City Slim clutch, $59 at Stella & Dot

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Pippa black and white striped hard case clutch
Striped

Pippa black and white striped hard case clutch, $66 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Street style star wearing a bright pink clutch in hand
Over-the-Top

Whether you're headed into the office or to a party on the weekend, an over-the-top clutch can truly make a statement. Choose a bright colored clutch to bring a pop of color to your outfit or pair a sequinned number with your already fancy outfit to be extra AF.

Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Modcloth Iridescent Essence clutch
Over-the-Top

Modcloth Iridescent Essence clutch, $39 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Nine West Mini Anndi Clutch
Over-the-Top

Nine West Mini Anndi Clutch, $59 at Nine West

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Stella & Dot Margeaux clutch
Over-the-Top

Stella & Dot Margeaux clutch, $69 at Stella & Dot

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Street style star wearing a striped clutch on a chain
On a Chain

Clutches are super chic until the moment when you need to use both hands. When you need to be hands-free, grabbing a clutch that has a chain strap as a holding option can really save the day.

Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Lulus Sweet Belle forest green velvet clutch
On a Chain

Lulus Sweet Belle forest green velvet clutch, $35 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Nine West Aleksei medium clutch
On a Chain

Nine West Aleksei medium clutch, $69 at Nine West

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Cuyana chain clutch
On a Chain

Cuyana chain clutch, $195 at Cuyana

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Street style star wearing a graphic clutch saying "life"
With Words

From designer logos and names to fun quotes and sayings, clutches that are covered in words are everywhere lately. It's a great way to show off your funky personality and bring a spice of something fun to your look.

Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Box graffiti painted wood clutch
With Words

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Box graffiti painted wood clutch, $2675 at Luisa via Roma

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Sam Edelman Layton verbiage clutch
With Words

Sam Edelman Layton verbiage clutch, $118 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Coolest On-Trend Clutches | Mary Frances party clutch
With Words

Mary Frances party clutch, $88 at Lord & Taylor

