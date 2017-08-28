10 OMG Moments from the 2017 Video Music Awards

The 2017 Video Music Awards aired last night, which meant dozens of music industry elites put on their most VMAs-appropriate outfits (more on that later) and trekked to Los Angeles’s the Forum in hopes of taking home a coveted Moon Person statue.
And while the performances and speeches were great and all that, let’s be honest—what we’re really in for are the off-the-cuff, over-the-top moments that leave us with our jaws to the floor and our mouths saying, “Oh. my. God.” From thatTaylor Swift music video to Fifth Harmony‘s epic diss, 2017 was no exception. See the most OMG moments from the VMAs 2017, ahead.
0Thoughts?
1 of 10
Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video
If you were on Twitter at all last night, you know Taylor Swift's "Look What You Mae Me Do" music video was one of the most explosive—and divisive—moments of the night. The music video included a plethora of references to Swift's past, including her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Some on-the-nose references include Swift seemingly shading Katy Perry by dressing like her and holding a Grammy, her speaking in front of a "squad" of model-type women, her dressing up as a snake (a nod to Kardashian), and a final scene in which a handful of Swifts argue with one another.
Fifth Harmony Booting One its Members Off the Stage
In their performance of "Angel" and "Down," five members Fifth Harmony appeared on stage in astronaut costumes. However, once the music started playing, one member was ejected off-stage and into space. The Internet quickly took the move as shade toward 5H's former member, Camila Cabello, who left the group in December. However, hardcore 5H fans didn't see the move as shade, but rather a statement of the fact. In the performance, the fifth member jumped off on her own, suggesting that Cabello left by choice.
Right before introducing Demi Lovato to the VMAs stage, Cardi B nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the bust of her dress amost gave out. Luckily, the rapper cupped her boob just in time so there was no on-air nip slip. Phew!
Alessia Cara Taking Off Her Makeup Mid-Performance
During her performance of "Scars to Your Beautiful," Alessia Cara stripped her wig, dress, and makeup to reveal her bare self. Before the show, the singer hinted to the move on Twitter in which she said she was going to wear her natural hair and clothes and go makeup-free for her first major television performance. Cara had an empowering reason behind the stunt. Given her song preaches loving yourself no matter how you look, Cara thought it'd be fitting to have life imitate art by stripping herself to her natural look.
On the red carpet, Demi Lovato became the next celebrity to free the nipple when she wore a sheer top sans bra and let her nipples fly free as she posed for pictures and also rocked some cool AF harem pants.
Lorde Performed with the Flu
Despite battling the flu, Lorde went on with her performance of "Homemade Dynamite." Though—since she was battling a serious illness that required an IV—Lorde opted to give her vocals a rest and simply interpretive dance to the song. Needless to say, she still rocked it.
Julia Michaels's Performance Cut Short to Go to Commercial
Twitter went aflame last night when Julia Michaels's performance of "Issues" was abruptly cut short to go to a commercial break. Fans were livid that the VMAs would invite Michaels to the stage, only to televise half of her performance. (The full performance was later posted on MTV's YouTube channel.) Even Adam Levine got in on the action, criticizing the VMAs on Twitter for cutting Michaels's performance but letting Lorde dance and not sing to her full song.
Amber Rose turned heads on the red carpet when she showed up in the most slay-worthy, wavy brunette wig. The model, who usually sports her iconic bald cut, looked unrecognizable with voluminous tresses that fell past her shoulders and down her back.
During the show, Billy Eichner asked Katy Perry if she was JonBenét Ramsey, a 6-year-old beauty queen who was strangled to death in 1996. Since Ramsey's murder was never solved, skeptics speculated that her death might've been faked, leading to the theory that she grew up and Perry may be her as an adult. In the segment, Eichner told Perry, "Blink twice if you're JonBenét Ramsey!" The singer responded, "No, that is not real." The interaction earned criticism for Twitter, with many people claiming the segment made light of a child's death.
Jack Antonoff Eating a Banana in the Middle of Katy Perry Talking
In the middle of VMAs host Katy Perry's speech, cameras cut to Jack Antonoff casually munching on a banana. Given that Antonoff is a frequent collaborator and friend of Perry's former (?) nemesis, Taylor Swift, the Internet quickly deemed the move as shade. Plus, who the hell brings a banana to the VMas?