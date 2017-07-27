The Complete Evolution of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Like many other millennials, I feel like I grew up with the Olsens. I started watching “Full House” while I was still in utero, and have every single episode recorded on VHS. To this day, the Tanner family (and their extended family, pesky neighbors, etc.) feel like an extension of my own, and I’ve watched as Michelle grew into a Honey Bee, an amnesic equestrienne—and later as a the true duo they are, into teeny-boppers with their own clothing line, tiny college students with big Starbucks cups, and now full-on, respectable business women with impeccable taste and really good hair.

Through it all, Mary-Kate and Ashley have retained a sense of mystery in a digital age by eschewing social media and making only seldom appearances, which is, perhaps, part of their appeal. They rarely lift the curtain, but when they do, it’s a sight to behold–and a chic one at that. (The same cannot be said for Donna Jo “DJ” Tanner, tragically.)

Scroll through for their full evolution up until this point and be prepared to feel very nostalgic.