Olivia Wilde Is Being Mommy-Shamed for Kissing Her Son on the Lips

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde posted a sweet photo of her kissing her 3-year-old son, Otis, on the lips as he splashed around in a bathtub. But, as adorable as the snap was, some trolls on the internet found the 33-year-old actress’s behavior “inappropriate” and decided to shame her for it.

Finding hope in this ❤. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

The mommy-shamers primarily accused Wilde of imposing long-lasting psychological effects on her son by kissing him “like how she kisses her husband.” Others simply called her “gross,” while others warned her of passing diseases, like herpes, to her son by having such close contact. A few of the comments included:

“Ehhhhh gonna give the kid lip aids.” “Yeah but it’s gross. That’s how kids get lip herpes. From adult lip kisses.” “We don’t kiss on the mouth a child. The kid think “mum kiss me like she kiss dad” it’s not normal.”

And though there were a few vocal detractors, a majority of Wilde’s followers defended her picture, arguing that there is nothing perverted about kissing your child on the lips. “Giving your kids a peck on the lips does nothing to them, wind your neck in you perv,” one user commented (LOL).

Wilde is far from the first celebrity mom to be shamed for kissing her kids on the lips. A few months ago, Kourtney Kardashian responded to online bullies by posting a series of photos of her smooching her kids on the mouth. Likewise, Hilary Duff responded to mommy-shamers by telling them to back off. “For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my 4-year-old is ‘inappropriate,’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment,” Duff tweeted.

Wilde has yet to respond to the bullies, and regardless of whether she addresses them or not, we’ll never be here for random people on the internet policing a celebrity—or any—mom’s parenting. At the risk of stating the obvious, Wilde, Kardashian, Duff, and every other parent clearly knows what’s better for their kid than anonymous Instagram trolls (eye roll).