Olivia Wilde Got a Serious Haircut—Thanks to Melania Trump

Hair changes can be predicated on breakups, new jobs, new loves—and, as it turns out, political views. Olivia Wilde just debuted a new haircut on Instagram, and her caption said it all: “Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair.”
Though we wouldn’t have pegged Wilde as a Melania Trump lookalike, we do have to admit that their haircuts were pretty similar, and we can understand the urge to change things up.
Hair guru Harry Josh snipped Wilde’s strands, and posted a shot of her new ‘do on Instagram. He too was apparently feeling himself, with the oh-so-modest caption, “When you blow @oliviawilde ‘s mind with a hair chop and highlights❤❤.” To be fair, Wilde’s mind does look pretty blown.
It’s no secret that Wilde was a Hillary Clinton supporter. A couple of weeks ago, Wilde posted a pic on IG of herself wearing an “Electoral College dropout” tee, writing, “She won by almost 3 million votes. That’s basically the population of Lithuania.” Indeed. And now Wilde can be sure that she will never, ever mistaken for Melania Trump from the back.
